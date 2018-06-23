Breaking News

Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard star as Belgium rout Tunisia

By Sandy Thin, CNN

Updated 11:00 AM ET, Sat June 23, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    World Cup One-on-One: Eden Hazard and Belgium

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(12 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Belgium put five past Tunisia
  • Lukaku, Hazard score two each
  • Batshuayi adds fifth in injury time

(CNN)Belgium duo Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard scored two goals each in the 5-2 World Cup rout of Tunisia in Moscow.

In a high tempo game, Lukaku bagged a second consecutive brace, taking him to seven goals in his last four international games, while captain Hazard notched his first goals of the tournament in a dominant performance for the Red Devils.
Lukaku and Hazard scored two goals each in a comfortable victory for Belgium
Lukaku and Hazard scored two goals each in a comfortable victory for Belgium
Cursed by the "Golden Generation" tag for their last two international tournaments, Belgium have been seen as underachievers given the wealth of talent at their disposal.
    But their convincing start in Russia -- Roberto Martinez's side have scored eight goals in two games -- will hold critics at bay for the moment, with their biggest test coming in the final group game against England this Thursday.
    The win leaves Belgium on the brink of securing their place in the knockout stages, while Tunisia are all-but-out of the tournament, needing Panama to beat England on Sunday to maintain even the smallest shred of hope of reaching the knockout rounds.
    Read More
    Lukaku's goals take him joint-top of the scoring charts with Cristiano Ronaldo in the race for the golden boot -- both have four goals from the opening two games.
    Lukaku sits joint-top of the scoring charts with Cristiano Ronaldo on 4 goals
    Lukaku sits joint-top of the scoring charts with Cristiano Ronaldo on 4 goals
    Meanwhile, Hazard sits alongside the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Harry Kane on two goals for the tournament so far, behind Spain's Diego Costa and Russia's Denis Cheryshev on three.
    As the goals flowed in the tournament's highest scoring match so far, the run of games without a goalless draw rose to 27 -- the longest streak in World Cup history.

    Goals flow in Moscow

    The match started at a high tempo with Hazard brought down on the edge of the box inside five minutes, before coolly slotting away the penalty low and left to take the lead.
    Ten minutes later Lukaku burst through the Tunisian defence, sending an emphatic left-footed shot into the bottom corner of the net to double his side's lead.
    The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Swiss midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Serbia on Friday, June 22.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Swiss midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Serbia on Friday, June 22.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 66
    Swiss players defend Serbia&#39;s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Swiss players defend Serbia's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 66
    Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer catches the ball over Milinkovic-Savic.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer catches the ball over Milinkovic-Savic.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 66
    Nigerian midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo kicks the ball during the 2-0 victory over Iceland on Friday.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Nigerian midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo kicks the ball during the 2-0 victory over Iceland on Friday.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 66
    Ahmed Musa celebrates after scoring his second goal of the match against Iceland.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Ahmed Musa celebrates after scoring his second goal of the match against Iceland.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 66
    Iceland fans perform their famous viking clap.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Iceland fans perform their famous viking clap.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 66
    Neymar celebrates his last-second goal that finished off Brazil&#39;s 2-0 victory over Costa Rica on Friday.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Neymar celebrates his last-second goal that finished off Brazil's 2-0 victory over Costa Rica on Friday.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 66
    Neymar taps in his goal late in the match.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Neymar taps in his goal late in the match.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 66
    Croatian players celebrate the second goal in their 3-0 victory over Argentina on Thursday, June 21. The victory clinched them a spot in the knockout stage.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Croatian players celebrate the second goal in their 3-0 victory over Argentina on Thursday, June 21. The victory clinched them a spot in the knockout stage.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 66
    Croatia&#39;s Luka Modric is tackled by Argentina&#39;s Nicolas Tagliafico.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Croatia's Luka Modric is tackled by Argentina's Nicolas Tagliafico.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 66
    Willy Caballero is dejected after his flubbed clearance gifted Croatia its first goal.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Willy Caballero is dejected after his flubbed clearance gifted Croatia its first goal.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 66
    France&#39;s Kylian Mbappe, right, celebrates with teammate Antoine Griezmann after scoring against Peru on Thursday. It was the only goal of the match.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    France's Kylian Mbappe, right, celebrates with teammate Antoine Griezmann after scoring against Peru on Thursday. It was the only goal of the match.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 66
    Peru&#39;s Andre Carrillo is challenged by French players Paul Pogba, left, and N&#39;Golo Kante.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Peru's Andre Carrillo is challenged by French players Paul Pogba, left, and N'Golo Kante.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 66
    A Peruvian supporter waits for the start of the match.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    A Peruvian supporter waits for the start of the match.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 66
    Australia&#39;s Robbie Kruse, foreground, and Denmark&#39;s Henrik Dalsgaard go for a header during the teams&#39; 1-1 draw on Thursday.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Australia's Robbie Kruse, foreground, and Denmark's Henrik Dalsgaard go for a header during the teams' 1-1 draw on Thursday.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 66
    Australia&#39;s Joshua Risdon jumps over Thomas Delaney.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Australia's Joshua Risdon jumps over Thomas Delaney.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 66
    Spain&#39;s Diego Costa, right, celebrates with teammate Isco after scoring against Iran on Wednesday, June 20. Spain won 1-0.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Spain's Diego Costa, right, celebrates with teammate Isco after scoring against Iran on Wednesday, June 20. Spain won 1-0.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 66
    A fan has his face painted with the colors of the Spanish flag on Wednesday.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    A fan has his face painted with the colors of the Spanish flag on Wednesday.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 66
    Referee Andres Cunha speaks with Iranian midfielder Ehsan Hajsafi during the match.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Referee Andres Cunha speaks with Iranian midfielder Ehsan Hajsafi during the match.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 66
    Cristiano Ronaldo scored the only goal in Portugal&#39;s 1-0 win over Morocco on Wednesday. It was his tournament-leading fourth goal.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Cristiano Ronaldo scored the only goal in Portugal's 1-0 win over Morocco on Wednesday. It was his tournament-leading fourth goal.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 66
    Uruguay fans cheer outside the stadium before the match with Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Uruguay fans cheer outside the stadium before the match with Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 66
    Saudi Arabia&#39;s Fahad Al-Muwallad, left, challenges Uruguay&#39;s Diego Godin.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Saudi Arabia's Fahad Al-Muwallad, left, challenges Uruguay's Diego Godin.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 66
    Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring for Uruguay in the 23rd minute on Wednesday. It was the only goal of the match, and the final result means Uruguay and Russia will both advance to the tournament&#39;s knockout stage.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring for Uruguay in the 23rd minute on Wednesday. It was the only goal of the match, and the final result means Uruguay and Russia will both advance to the tournament's knockout stage.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 66
    Egyptian star Mohamed Salah kisses the ball before scoring a penalty on Tuesday, June 19. Russia won, however, by a final score of 3-1.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Egyptian star Mohamed Salah kisses the ball before scoring a penalty on Tuesday, June 19. Russia won, however, by a final score of 3-1.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 66
    Egypt&#39;s Tarek Hamed, left, and Russia&#39;s Aleksandr Golovin compete for the ball.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Egypt's Tarek Hamed, left, and Russia's Aleksandr Golovin compete for the ball.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 66
    Russia&#39;s first goal came when the ball deflected off Egypt&#39;s Ahmed Fathi.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Russia's first goal came when the ball deflected off Egypt's Ahmed Fathi.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 66
    Members of the Senegal team celebrate after defeating Poland 2-1 in their match on Tuesday, June 19.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Members of the Senegal team celebrate after defeating Poland 2-1 in their match on Tuesday, June 19.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 66
    Japanese defender Gen Shoji climbs over Colombia&#39;s Radamel Falcao to win a header in their World Cup opener on Tuesday. Japan won the match 2-1.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Japanese defender Gen Shoji climbs over Colombia's Radamel Falcao to win a header in their World Cup opener on Tuesday. Japan won the match 2-1.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 66
    The referee shows a red card to Colombia&#39;s Carlos Sanchez in the third minute. Sanchez was deemed to have deliberately handled the ball in the box.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    The referee shows a red card to Colombia's Carlos Sanchez in the third minute. Sanchez was deemed to have deliberately handled the ball in the box.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 66
    English players celebrate Harry Kane&#39;s first goal in the 2-1 win over Tunisia on Monday, June 18. Kane later added the winner in second-half stoppage time.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    English players celebrate Harry Kane's first goal in the 2-1 win over Tunisia on Monday, June 18. Kane later added the winner in second-half stoppage time.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 66
    A Tunisia fan shows his dejection after the final whistle.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    A Tunisia fan shows his dejection after the final whistle.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 66
    Belgium&#39;s Dries Mertens, right, competes for the ball with Panama&#39;s Jose Luis Rodriguez during their World Cup opener Monday. Mertens scored a goal in Belgium&#39;s 3-0 victory.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Belgium's Dries Mertens, right, competes for the ball with Panama's Jose Luis Rodriguez during their World Cup opener Monday. Mertens scored a goal in Belgium's 3-0 victory.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 66
    Panamanian forward Gabriel Torres controls the ball during the match against Belgium.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Panamanian forward Gabriel Torres controls the ball during the match against Belgium.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 66
    Sweden&#39;s Pontus Jansson, top left, and South Korea&#39;s Ki Sung-yueng try to head the ball during Sweden&#39;s 1-0 victory on Monday.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Sweden's Pontus Jansson, top left, and South Korea's Ki Sung-yueng try to head the ball during Sweden's 1-0 victory on Monday.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 66
    Switzerland&#39;s Steven Zuber celebrates after scoring a goal against Brazil on Sunday, June 17. The two teams tied 1-1.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Switzerland's Steven Zuber celebrates after scoring a goal against Brazil on Sunday, June 17. The two teams tied 1-1.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 66
    Brazil&#39;s Philippe Coutinho and Switzerland&#39;s Breel Embolo compete for the ball.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Brazil's Philippe Coutinho and Switzerland's Breel Embolo compete for the ball.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 66
    Brazilian star Neymar recently came back from a foot injury.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Brazilian star Neymar recently came back from a foot injury.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 66
    Mexico&#39;s Hirving Lozano, left, celebrates with Jesus Gallardo after scoring the only goal in the upset victory over Germany on June 17. Germany won the World Cup in 2014.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Mexico's Hirving Lozano, left, celebrates with Jesus Gallardo after scoring the only goal in the upset victory over Germany on June 17. Germany won the World Cup in 2014.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 66
    Fans wave German flags before facing off with Mexico.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Fans wave German flags before facing off with Mexico.
    Hide Caption
    39 of 66
    Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa makes a late save against Mario Gomez.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa makes a late save against Mario Gomez.
    Hide Caption
    40 of 66
    Marcos Ureña runs onto the pitch during Costa Rica&#39;s opening match against Serbia on June 17. Serbia won 1-0.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Marcos Ureña runs onto the pitch during Costa Rica's opening match against Serbia on June 17. Serbia won 1-0.
    Hide Caption
    41 of 66
    Croatian players celebrate after Luka Modric scored the second goal of their 2-0 win against Nigeria on Saturday, June 16.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Croatian players celebrate after Luka Modric scored the second goal of their 2-0 win against Nigeria on Saturday, June 16.
    Hide Caption
    42 of 66
    Nigerian captain John Obi Mikel runs with the ball during the Croatia match.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Nigerian captain John Obi Mikel runs with the ball during the Croatia match.
    Hide Caption
    43 of 66
    Denmark&#39;s Yussuf Poulsen reacts after he scored a goal against Peru on June 16. It turned out to be the only goal in the match.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen reacts after he scored a goal against Peru on June 16. It turned out to be the only goal in the match.
    Hide Caption
    44 of 66
    Peru&#39;s Luis Advincula, left, and Denmark&#39;s Martin Braithwaite fight for the ball.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Peru's Luis Advincula, left, and Denmark's Martin Braithwaite fight for the ball.
    Hide Caption
    45 of 66
    Argentina star Lionel Messi appears downcast at the end of a 1-1 draw with Iceland on June 16. Messi missed a penalty in the match.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Argentina star Lionel Messi appears downcast at the end of a 1-1 draw with Iceland on June 16. Messi missed a penalty in the match.
    Hide Caption
    46 of 66
    Messi and Iceland&#39;s Hordur Magnusson struggle for the ball.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Messi and Iceland's Hordur Magnusson struggle for the ball.
    Hide Caption
    47 of 66
    Fans of France share a kiss before the team&#39;s opening match with Australia on June 16.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Fans of France share a kiss before the team's opening match with Australia on June 16.
    Hide Caption
    48 of 66
    French midfielder Paul Pogba keeps his eye on the ball against Australia. His shot deflected off an Australian for the match-winning goal.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    French midfielder Paul Pogba keeps his eye on the ball against Australia. His shot deflected off an Australian for the match-winning goal.
    Hide Caption
    49 of 66
    Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his first-half penalty against Spain on Friday, June 15. He added two more goals in the 3-3 draw.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his first-half penalty against Spain on Friday, June 15. He added two more goals in the 3-3 draw.
    Hide Caption
    50 of 66
    Spanish defender Nacho, left, competes for a header with Portugal&#39;s Bruno Fernandes. Nacho conceded the early penalty to Ronaldo but responded with a second-half goal.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Spanish defender Nacho, left, competes for a header with Portugal's Bruno Fernandes. Nacho conceded the early penalty to Ronaldo but responded with a second-half goal.
    Hide Caption
    51 of 66
    Fernando Hierro was making his debut as Spain&#39;s manager. The former captain took over two days ago when &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/06/13/sport/julen-lopetegui-real-madrid-spain-world-cup-spt-intl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Spain fired Julen Lopetegui.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Fernando Hierro was making his debut as Spain's manager. The former captain took over two days ago when Spain fired Julen Lopetegui.
    Hide Caption
    52 of 66
    Portuguese defender Raphael Guerreiro controls the ball in the match against Spain.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Portuguese defender Raphael Guerreiro controls the ball in the match against Spain.
    Hide Caption
    53 of 66
    Morocco&#39;s Aziz Bouhaddouz lies on the ground after heading the ball into his own net late in stoppage time on June 15. The whistle was blown just a few moments later, and Iran won 1-0.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Morocco's Aziz Bouhaddouz lies on the ground after heading the ball into his own net late in stoppage time on June 15. The whistle was blown just a few moments later, and Iran won 1-0.
    Hide Caption
    54 of 66
    Iran&#39;s Alireza Jahanbakhsh grimaces in pain in front of Morocco&#39;s Romain Saiss.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Iran's Alireza Jahanbakhsh grimaces in pain in front of Morocco's Romain Saiss.
    Hide Caption
    55 of 66
    Uruguay&#39;s Luis Suarez, left, and Egypt&#39;s Sam Morsy battle for the ball on June 15. Uruguay won 1-0.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Uruguay's Luis Suarez, left, and Egypt's Sam Morsy battle for the ball on June 15. Uruguay won 1-0.
    Hide Caption
    56 of 66
    Fans watch the Egypt-Uruguay match from temporary seats set up at the Ekaterinburg Arena. The seats had to be installed to meet FIFA&#39;s minimum-seating requirement.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Fans watch the Egypt-Uruguay match from temporary seats set up at the Ekaterinburg Arena. The seats had to be installed to meet FIFA's minimum-seating requirement.
    Hide Caption
    57 of 66
    Egyptian midfielder Abdallah Said heads the ball during the match against Uruguay.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Egyptian midfielder Abdallah Said heads the ball during the match against Uruguay.
    Hide Caption
    58 of 66
    Fedor Smolov fights off two Saudi defenders during the tournament opener, which Russia won 3-0 on Thursday, June 14. Russia and Saudi Arabia came into the match as the lowest-ranked teams in the tournament.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Fedor Smolov fights off two Saudi defenders during the tournament opener, which Russia won 3-0 on Thursday, June 14. Russia and Saudi Arabia came into the match as the lowest-ranked teams in the tournament.
    Hide Caption
    59 of 66
    Fans watching from Yekaterinburg, Russia, celebrate Russia&#39;s first goal.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Fans watching from Yekaterinburg, Russia, celebrate Russia's first goal.
    Hide Caption
    60 of 66
    The ball flies past Saudi Arabian goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf for Russia&#39;s fourth goal.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    The ball flies past Saudi Arabian goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf for Russia's fourth goal.
    Hide Caption
    61 of 66
    A fan wears body paint in Russia&#39;s colors before the opening match.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    A fan wears body paint in Russia's colors before the opening match.
    Hide Caption
    62 of 66
    Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to the crowd before kickoff at the Luzhniki Stadium.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to the crowd before kickoff at the Luzhniki Stadium.
    Hide Caption
    63 of 66
    Performers take part in the tournament&#39;s opening ceremony.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Performers take part in the tournament's opening ceremony.
    Hide Caption
    64 of 66
    British pop star Robbie Williams headlined the opening ceremony.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    British pop star Robbie Williams headlined the opening ceremony.
    Hide Caption
    65 of 66
    Russian soprano Aida Garifullina sings during the opening ceremony.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Russian soprano Aida Garifullina sings during the opening ceremony.
    Hide Caption
    66 of 66
    09 world cup 06221808 world cup 06221807 world cup 06221804 world cup 06221805 world cup 06221806 world cup 06221801 world cup 06221802 world cup 06221806 world cup 06211807 world cup 06211808 world cup 06211803 world cup 06211804 world cup 06211805 world cup 06211801 world cup 06211802 world cup 06211834 world cup 06201832 world cup 06201833 world cup 06201831 world cup 06201828 world cup 06201830 world cup 06201829 world cup 06201825 world cup 06191823 world cup 06191824 world cup 06191835 world cup 06201819 world cup 06191818 world cup 061918 RESTRICTED14 world cup 06181817 world cup 06181813 world cup 06181812 world cup 06181810 world cup 06181805 world cup 06181803 world cup 06181804 world cup 06181807 world cup 06181806 world cup 061718 RESTRICTED08 world cup 06181801 world cup 06171816 world cup 061618 RESTRICTED19 world cup 06161811 world cup 061618 RESTRICTED14 world cup 061618 RESTRICTED07 world cup 06161810 world cup 06161805 world cup 06161803 world cup 06161813b world cup 06151814 world cup 06151816 world cup 06151817 world cup 06151807 world cup 06151810 world cup 06151802 world cup 06151803 world cup 06151804 world cup 06151820 world cup 06141828 world cup 06141824 world cup 06141803 world cup 06141809 world cup 06141808 world cup 06141807 world cup 06141806 world cup 061418
    But Belgium was pegged back moments later as Tunisian captain Wahbi Khazri whipped a freekick into the box, headed home by Dylan Bronn.
    Lukaku then restored the two-goal cushion before half time with a perfectly dinked finish, before Hazard kept his composure once more to round Tunisian keeper Ben Mustapha and tap the ball home early in the second half to make it four.
    As Belgium sought to rest key players in the second half, the pace of the game slowed, but a string of late chances for Lukaku's replacement Michy Batshuayi went begging before he finally found the back of the net in injury time.
    Defeat leaves Tunisia on the brink of an early exit
    Defeat leaves Tunisia on the brink of an early exit

    African teams struggling

    Though a late consolation goal followed for Khazri, the defeat leaves Tunisia needing a near-miraculous chain of events if they are to progress to the next round now, as they join Egypt and Morocco in losing both their opening games.
    No African nation has ever made it beyond the quarterfinals of a World Cup, and there had been some hope -- as the highest ranked African team -- that Tunisia could be the team to spring an upset in Russia.
    Swiss midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Serbia on Friday, June 22.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Swiss midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Serbia on Friday, June 22.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 66
    Swiss players defend Serbia&#39;s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Swiss players defend Serbia's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 66
    Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer catches the ball over Milinkovic-Savic.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer catches the ball over Milinkovic-Savic.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 66
    Nigerian midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo kicks the ball during the 2-0 victory over Iceland on Friday.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Nigerian midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo kicks the ball during the 2-0 victory over Iceland on Friday.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 66
    Ahmed Musa celebrates after scoring his second goal of the match against Iceland.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Ahmed Musa celebrates after scoring his second goal of the match against Iceland.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 66
    Iceland fans perform their famous viking clap.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Iceland fans perform their famous viking clap.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 66
    Neymar celebrates his last-second goal that finished off Brazil&#39;s 2-0 victory over Costa Rica on Friday.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Neymar celebrates his last-second goal that finished off Brazil's 2-0 victory over Costa Rica on Friday.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 66
    Neymar taps in his goal late in the match.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Neymar taps in his goal late in the match.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 66
    Croatian players celebrate the second goal in their 3-0 victory over Argentina on Thursday, June 21. The victory clinched them a spot in the knockout stage.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Croatian players celebrate the second goal in their 3-0 victory over Argentina on Thursday, June 21. The victory clinched them a spot in the knockout stage.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 66
    Croatia&#39;s Luka Modric is tackled by Argentina&#39;s Nicolas Tagliafico.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Croatia's Luka Modric is tackled by Argentina's Nicolas Tagliafico.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 66
    Willy Caballero is dejected after his flubbed clearance gifted Croatia its first goal.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Willy Caballero is dejected after his flubbed clearance gifted Croatia its first goal.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 66
    France&#39;s Kylian Mbappe, right, celebrates with teammate Antoine Griezmann after scoring against Peru on Thursday. It was the only goal of the match.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    France's Kylian Mbappe, right, celebrates with teammate Antoine Griezmann after scoring against Peru on Thursday. It was the only goal of the match.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 66
    Peru&#39;s Andre Carrillo is challenged by French players Paul Pogba, left, and N&#39;Golo Kante.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Peru's Andre Carrillo is challenged by French players Paul Pogba, left, and N'Golo Kante.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 66
    A Peruvian supporter waits for the start of the match.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    A Peruvian supporter waits for the start of the match.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 66
    Australia&#39;s Robbie Kruse, foreground, and Denmark&#39;s Henrik Dalsgaard go for a header during the teams&#39; 1-1 draw on Thursday.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Australia's Robbie Kruse, foreground, and Denmark's Henrik Dalsgaard go for a header during the teams' 1-1 draw on Thursday.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 66
    Australia&#39;s Joshua Risdon jumps over Thomas Delaney.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Australia's Joshua Risdon jumps over Thomas Delaney.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 66
    Spain&#39;s Diego Costa, right, celebrates with teammate Isco after scoring against Iran on Wednesday, June 20. Spain won 1-0.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Spain's Diego Costa, right, celebrates with teammate Isco after scoring against Iran on Wednesday, June 20. Spain won 1-0.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 66
    A fan has his face painted with the colors of the Spanish flag on Wednesday.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    A fan has his face painted with the colors of the Spanish flag on Wednesday.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 66
    Referee Andres Cunha speaks with Iranian midfielder Ehsan Hajsafi during the match.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Referee Andres Cunha speaks with Iranian midfielder Ehsan Hajsafi during the match.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 66
    Cristiano Ronaldo scored the only goal in Portugal&#39;s 1-0 win over Morocco on Wednesday. It was his tournament-leading fourth goal.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Cristiano Ronaldo scored the only goal in Portugal's 1-0 win over Morocco on Wednesday. It was his tournament-leading fourth goal.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 66
    Uruguay fans cheer outside the stadium before the match with Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Uruguay fans cheer outside the stadium before the match with Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 66
    Saudi Arabia&#39;s Fahad Al-Muwallad, left, challenges Uruguay&#39;s Diego Godin.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Saudi Arabia's Fahad Al-Muwallad, left, challenges Uruguay's Diego Godin.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 66
    Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring for Uruguay in the 23rd minute on Wednesday. It was the only goal of the match, and the final result means Uruguay and Russia will both advance to the tournament&#39;s knockout stage.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring for Uruguay in the 23rd minute on Wednesday. It was the only goal of the match, and the final result means Uruguay and Russia will both advance to the tournament's knockout stage.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 66
    Egyptian star Mohamed Salah kisses the ball before scoring a penalty on Tuesday, June 19. Russia won, however, by a final score of 3-1.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Egyptian star Mohamed Salah kisses the ball before scoring a penalty on Tuesday, June 19. Russia won, however, by a final score of 3-1.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 66
    Egypt&#39;s Tarek Hamed, left, and Russia&#39;s Aleksandr Golovin compete for the ball.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Egypt's Tarek Hamed, left, and Russia's Aleksandr Golovin compete for the ball.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 66
    Russia&#39;s first goal came when the ball deflected off Egypt&#39;s Ahmed Fathi.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Russia's first goal came when the ball deflected off Egypt's Ahmed Fathi.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 66
    Members of the Senegal team celebrate after defeating Poland 2-1 in their match on Tuesday, June 19.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Members of the Senegal team celebrate after defeating Poland 2-1 in their match on Tuesday, June 19.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 66
    Japanese defender Gen Shoji climbs over Colombia&#39;s Radamel Falcao to win a header in their World Cup opener on Tuesday. Japan won the match 2-1.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Japanese defender Gen Shoji climbs over Colombia's Radamel Falcao to win a header in their World Cup opener on Tuesday. Japan won the match 2-1.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 66
    The referee shows a red card to Colombia&#39;s Carlos Sanchez in the third minute. Sanchez was deemed to have deliberately handled the ball in the box.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    The referee shows a red card to Colombia's Carlos Sanchez in the third minute. Sanchez was deemed to have deliberately handled the ball in the box.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 66
    English players celebrate Harry Kane&#39;s first goal in the 2-1 win over Tunisia on Monday, June 18. Kane later added the winner in second-half stoppage time.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    English players celebrate Harry Kane's first goal in the 2-1 win over Tunisia on Monday, June 18. Kane later added the winner in second-half stoppage time.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 66
    A Tunisia fan shows his dejection after the final whistle.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    A Tunisia fan shows his dejection after the final whistle.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 66
    Belgium&#39;s Dries Mertens, right, competes for the ball with Panama&#39;s Jose Luis Rodriguez during their World Cup opener Monday. Mertens scored a goal in Belgium&#39;s 3-0 victory.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Belgium's Dries Mertens, right, competes for the ball with Panama's Jose Luis Rodriguez during their World Cup opener Monday. Mertens scored a goal in Belgium's 3-0 victory.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 66
    Panamanian forward Gabriel Torres controls the ball during the match against Belgium.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Panamanian forward Gabriel Torres controls the ball during the match against Belgium.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 66
    Sweden&#39;s Pontus Jansson, top left, and South Korea&#39;s Ki Sung-yueng try to head the ball during Sweden&#39;s 1-0 victory on Monday.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Sweden's Pontus Jansson, top left, and South Korea's Ki Sung-yueng try to head the ball during Sweden's 1-0 victory on Monday.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 66
    Switzerland&#39;s Steven Zuber celebrates after scoring a goal against Brazil on Sunday, June 17. The two teams tied 1-1.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Switzerland's Steven Zuber celebrates after scoring a goal against Brazil on Sunday, June 17. The two teams tied 1-1.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 66
    Brazil&#39;s Philippe Coutinho and Switzerland&#39;s Breel Embolo compete for the ball.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Brazil's Philippe Coutinho and Switzerland's Breel Embolo compete for the ball.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 66
    Brazilian star Neymar recently came back from a foot injury.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Brazilian star Neymar recently came back from a foot injury.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 66
    Mexico&#39;s Hirving Lozano, left, celebrates with Jesus Gallardo after scoring the only goal in the upset victory over Germany on June 17. Germany won the World Cup in 2014.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Mexico's Hirving Lozano, left, celebrates with Jesus Gallardo after scoring the only goal in the upset victory over Germany on June 17. Germany won the World Cup in 2014.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 66
    Fans wave German flags before facing off with Mexico.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Fans wave German flags before facing off with Mexico.
    Hide Caption
    39 of 66
    Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa makes a late save against Mario Gomez.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa makes a late save against Mario Gomez.
    Hide Caption
    40 of 66
    Marcos Ureña runs onto the pitch during Costa Rica&#39;s opening match against Serbia on June 17. Serbia won 1-0.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Marcos Ureña runs onto the pitch during Costa Rica's opening match against Serbia on June 17. Serbia won 1-0.
    Hide Caption
    41 of 66
    Croatian players celebrate after Luka Modric scored the second goal of their 2-0 win against Nigeria on Saturday, June 16.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Croatian players celebrate after Luka Modric scored the second goal of their 2-0 win against Nigeria on Saturday, June 16.
    Hide Caption
    42 of 66
    Nigerian captain John Obi Mikel runs with the ball during the Croatia match.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Nigerian captain John Obi Mikel runs with the ball during the Croatia match.
    Hide Caption
    43 of 66
    Denmark&#39;s Yussuf Poulsen reacts after he scored a goal against Peru on June 16. It turned out to be the only goal in the match.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen reacts after he scored a goal against Peru on June 16. It turned out to be the only goal in the match.
    Hide Caption
    44 of 66
    Peru&#39;s Luis Advincula, left, and Denmark&#39;s Martin Braithwaite fight for the ball.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Peru's Luis Advincula, left, and Denmark's Martin Braithwaite fight for the ball.
    Hide Caption
    45 of 66
    Argentina star Lionel Messi appears downcast at the end of a 1-1 draw with Iceland on June 16. Messi missed a penalty in the match.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Argentina star Lionel Messi appears downcast at the end of a 1-1 draw with Iceland on June 16. Messi missed a penalty in the match.
    Hide Caption
    46 of 66
    Messi and Iceland&#39;s Hordur Magnusson struggle for the ball.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Messi and Iceland's Hordur Magnusson struggle for the ball.
    Hide Caption
    47 of 66
    Fans of France share a kiss before the team&#39;s opening match with Australia on June 16.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Fans of France share a kiss before the team's opening match with Australia on June 16.
    Hide Caption
    48 of 66
    French midfielder Paul Pogba keeps his eye on the ball against Australia. His shot deflected off an Australian for the match-winning goal.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    French midfielder Paul Pogba keeps his eye on the ball against Australia. His shot deflected off an Australian for the match-winning goal.
    Hide Caption
    49 of 66
    Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his first-half penalty against Spain on Friday, June 15. He added two more goals in the 3-3 draw.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his first-half penalty against Spain on Friday, June 15. He added two more goals in the 3-3 draw.
    Hide Caption
    50 of 66
    Spanish defender Nacho, left, competes for a header with Portugal&#39;s Bruno Fernandes. Nacho conceded the early penalty to Ronaldo but responded with a second-half goal.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Spanish defender Nacho, left, competes for a header with Portugal's Bruno Fernandes. Nacho conceded the early penalty to Ronaldo but responded with a second-half goal.
    Hide Caption
    51 of 66
    Fernando Hierro was making his debut as Spain&#39;s manager. The former captain took over two days ago when &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/06/13/sport/julen-lopetegui-real-madrid-spain-world-cup-spt-intl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Spain fired Julen Lopetegui.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Fernando Hierro was making his debut as Spain's manager. The former captain took over two days ago when Spain fired Julen Lopetegui.
    Hide Caption
    52 of 66
    Portuguese defender Raphael Guerreiro controls the ball in the match against Spain.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Portuguese defender Raphael Guerreiro controls the ball in the match against Spain.
    Hide Caption
    53 of 66
    Morocco&#39;s Aziz Bouhaddouz lies on the ground after heading the ball into his own net late in stoppage time on June 15. The whistle was blown just a few moments later, and Iran won 1-0.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Morocco's Aziz Bouhaddouz lies on the ground after heading the ball into his own net late in stoppage time on June 15. The whistle was blown just a few moments later, and Iran won 1-0.
    Hide Caption
    54 of 66
    Iran&#39;s Alireza Jahanbakhsh grimaces in pain in front of Morocco&#39;s Romain Saiss.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Iran's Alireza Jahanbakhsh grimaces in pain in front of Morocco's Romain Saiss.
    Hide Caption
    55 of 66
    Uruguay&#39;s Luis Suarez, left, and Egypt&#39;s Sam Morsy battle for the ball on June 15. Uruguay won 1-0.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Uruguay's Luis Suarez, left, and Egypt's Sam Morsy battle for the ball on June 15. Uruguay won 1-0.
    Hide Caption
    56 of 66
    Fans watch the Egypt-Uruguay match from temporary seats set up at the Ekaterinburg Arena. The seats had to be installed to meet FIFA&#39;s minimum-seating requirement.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Fans watch the Egypt-Uruguay match from temporary seats set up at the Ekaterinburg Arena. The seats had to be installed to meet FIFA's minimum-seating requirement.
    Hide Caption
    57 of 66
    Egyptian midfielder Abdallah Said heads the ball during the match against Uruguay.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Egyptian midfielder Abdallah Said heads the ball during the match against Uruguay.
    Hide Caption
    58 of 66
    Fedor Smolov fights off two Saudi defenders during the tournament opener, which Russia won 3-0 on Thursday, June 14. Russia and Saudi Arabia came into the match as the lowest-ranked teams in the tournament.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Fedor Smolov fights off two Saudi defenders during the tournament opener, which Russia won 3-0 on Thursday, June 14. Russia and Saudi Arabia came into the match as the lowest-ranked teams in the tournament.
    Hide Caption
    59 of 66
    Fans watching from Yekaterinburg, Russia, celebrate Russia&#39;s first goal.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Fans watching from Yekaterinburg, Russia, celebrate Russia's first goal.
    Hide Caption
    60 of 66
    The ball flies past Saudi Arabian goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf for Russia&#39;s fourth goal.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    The ball flies past Saudi Arabian goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf for Russia's fourth goal.
    Hide Caption
    61 of 66
    A fan wears body paint in Russia&#39;s colors before the opening match.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    A fan wears body paint in Russia's colors before the opening match.
    Hide Caption
    62 of 66
    Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to the crowd before kickoff at the Luzhniki Stadium.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to the crowd before kickoff at the Luzhniki Stadium.
    Hide Caption
    63 of 66
    Performers take part in the tournament&#39;s opening ceremony.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Performers take part in the tournament's opening ceremony.
    Hide Caption
    64 of 66
    British pop star Robbie Williams headlined the opening ceremony.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    British pop star Robbie Williams headlined the opening ceremony.
    Hide Caption
    65 of 66
    Russian soprano Aida Garifullina sings during the opening ceremony.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Russian soprano Aida Garifullina sings during the opening ceremony.
    Hide Caption
    66 of 66
    09 world cup 06221808 world cup 06221807 world cup 06221804 world cup 06221805 world cup 06221806 world cup 06221801 world cup 06221802 world cup 06221806 world cup 06211807 world cup 06211808 world cup 06211803 world cup 06211804 world cup 06211805 world cup 06211801 world cup 06211802 world cup 06211834 world cup 06201832 world cup 06201833 world cup 06201831 world cup 06201828 world cup 06201830 world cup 06201829 world cup 06201825 world cup 06191823 world cup 06191824 world cup 06191835 world cup 06201819 world cup 06191818 world cup 061918 RESTRICTED14 world cup 06181817 world cup 06181813 world cup 06181812 world cup 06181810 world cup 06181805 world cup 06181803 world cup 06181804 world cup 06181807 world cup 06181806 world cup 061718 RESTRICTED08 world cup 06181801 world cup 06171816 world cup 061618 RESTRICTED19 world cup 06161811 world cup 061618 RESTRICTED14 world cup 061618 RESTRICTED07 world cup 06161810 world cup 06161805 world cup 06161803 world cup 06161813b world cup 06151814 world cup 06151816 world cup 06151817 world cup 06151807 world cup 06151810 world cup 06151802 world cup 06151803 world cup 06151804 world cup 06151820 world cup 06141828 world cup 06141824 world cup 06141803 world cup 06141809 world cup 06141808 world cup 06141807 world cup 06141806 world cup 061418
    But with just Senegal and Nigeria still in the tournament, the hopes of a strong African performance are quickly diminishing. Senegal face a crucial game against Japan on Sunday, and could secure a place in the knockouts with a game to spare should they win.