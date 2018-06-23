Vinnie Paul, Pantera drummer and co-founder, dies at 54

(CNN) Vinnie Paul, the drummer and founding member of the metal band Pantera has died, the band announced on Facebook.

"Vincent Paul Abbott aka Vinnie Paul has passed away," the band said in a statement.

Paul, who was 54, was also known for his work as a drummer for the metal band Hellyeah.

No further details are available at this time.

"The family requests you please respect their privacy during this time," the band said.

