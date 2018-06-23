'Game of Thrones' stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are married

(CNN) It was a match made in Westeros when "Game of Thrones" actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie tied the knot Saturday in Aberdeen, Scotland.

Several co-stars were in attendance, including Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams and Peter Dinklage.

Harington and Leslie announced their engagement in September in The Times of London.

Rose Leslie arriving at Rayne Church in Aberdeen, Scotland.

Harington plays Jon Snow on the hit HBO series, which will air its final season next year.

Leslie portrayed Ygritte, a courageous warrior and Snow's on-screen love interest, until the character was killed off in the fourth season. (WarnerMedia is the parent company of both HBO and CNN.)

