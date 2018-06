2 arrested in gang rape of anti-trafficking activists in India; police hunt for others

New Delhi (CNN) Six men have been accused of rape in connection with a gang rape this week of five female anti-trafficking workers in a village in eastern India, police told CNN on Saturday.

Two of the six men have been arrested and charged, while police said they are looking for the other four. A man who helps run a school in the village also has been arrested and charged in connection with abetting the attack.

Police said the attack took place Tuesday in Kochang village in Khunti district in the state of Jharkhand, the same region where two teens were raped and then set on fire last month.

The anti-trafficking activists who were raped have been discharged from a hospital and are being kept in a safe house, police said. The women have been given police protection and trauma counseling.

The five women were performing a street play with three men on the issue of human trafficking when armed men on bikes disrupted the performance.

