Zimbabwe blast rocks stadium in apparent assassination attempt on President

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe (CNN) Zimbabwe's government is calling an explosion Saturday an assassination attempt on President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was holding a campaign rally at a stadium.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa at Saturday's rally.

The President escaped injuries, but others were injured and hospitalized. A security officer had to have a leg amputated, presidential spokesman George Charamba said. The blast occurred at White City Stadium in Bulawayo.

Forty-nine people were injured, Charamba said.

"This incident doesn't stand in the way of (the) electoral program," he said. "It doesn't undermine the security of the country, but we are jolted. We are not used to this kind of violence."

As captured in Zimbabwe today .. at a rally addressed by the president pic.twitter.com/xW0EKOT42J — Sure Kamhunga (@sure_kamhunga) June 23, 2018

A "complex investigation" is underway, he said.

