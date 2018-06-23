Zimbabwe blast rocks stadium in apparent assassination attempt on President

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe (CNN) Zimbabwe's government is calling an explosion Saturday an assassination attempt on President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was holding a campaign rally at a stadium.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa at Saturday's rally.

The President escaped injuries, but others were injured and hospitalized. The blast occurred at White City Stadium in Bulawayo.

"Investigations are underway and more details will be given to the public," presidential spokesman George Charamba said, according to the state-run newspaper The Herald

"There have been multiple attempts on the President's life over the past five years."

As captured in Zimbabwe today .. at a rally addressed by the president pic.twitter.com/xW0EKOT42J — Sure Kamhunga (@sure_kamhunga) June 23, 2018

The country's two vice presidents were among at least eight people injured, The Herald reported. Kembo Mohadi suffered leg injuries, and Constantino Chiwenga had slight facial bruises, state media said.