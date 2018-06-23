Breaking News

Zimbabwe blast rocks stadium in apparent assassination attempt on President

By Joe Sterling and Zenzele Ndebele, CNN

Updated 1:36 PM ET, Sat June 23, 2018

Explosion at presidential rally in Zimbabwe
Explosion at presidential rally in Zimbabwe

    Explosion at presidential rally in Zimbabwe

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe (CNN)Zimbabwe's government is calling an explosion Saturday an assassination attempt on President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was holding a campaign rally at a stadium.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa at Saturday&#39;s rally.
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa at Saturday's rally.
The President escaped injuries, but others were injured and hospitalized. The blast occurred at White City Stadium in Bulawayo.
"Investigations are underway and more details will be given to the public," presidential spokesman George Charamba said, according to the state-run newspaper The Herald.
    "There have been multiple attempts on the President's life over the past five years."
    The country's two vice presidents were among at least eight people injured, The Herald reported. Kembo Mohadi suffered leg injuries, and Constantino Chiwenga had slight facial bruises, state media said.
    Injured people receive help after Saturday&#39;s blast in Bulawayo. CNN has blurred the faces of the injured.
    Injured people receive help after Saturday's blast in Bulawayo. CNN has blurred the faces of the injured.
    Other injured officials included Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, minister of water, environment and climate, and Engelbert Rugeje, party secretary of the ruling ZANU-PF.
    The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corp. said three of its crew members were hurt and taken to Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo
    The US Embassy in Harare condemned the attack.
    "Political violence in any form is unacceptable & contrary (to the) positive progress required (to) move Zim forward as it seeks (to) take its place on the global stage," the embassy said on Twitter. "Our thoughts & prayers go out (to the) victims & their families."
    Next month's presidential elections will be the first since the country's military forced Robert Mugabe out of office in an apparent coup in November.

    Journalist Zenzele Ndebele reported from Bulawayo, and CNN's Joe Sterling wrote and reported from Atlanta. Journalist Columbus Mavhunga and CNN's Hamdi Alkhshali and Mitch McCluskey contributed to this report.