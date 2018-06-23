Dozens injured after blast hits rally attended by Ethiopian leader

(CNN) Dozens were injured, and at least one person killed, in an explosion Saturday at a rally in Addis Ababa attended by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, officials said.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed attends a conference this week.

In footage from state TV, bodyguards rush Ahmed unharmed off the stage where he had been sitting after the blast.

Eight people are in critical condition, Health Minister Amir Aman said on Twitter.

Six suspects were arrested, according to state broadcaster ETV, which carried a statement from the Federal Police Commission.

Nine members of law enforcement, including the deputy police commissioner of Addis Ababa, were arrested for alleged dereliction of duty in connection with the blast, police said.

Read More