Breaking News

Casualties reported after blast hits rally attended by Ethiopian Prime Minister

By Hilary Clarke and Hannah Ritchie, CNN

Updated 5:42 AM ET, Sat June 23, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Ethiopian security forces at the scene of an explosion in Addis Ababa on Saturday, which happened at a rally attended by the Ethiopian Prime Minister.
Ethiopian security forces at the scene of an explosion in Addis Ababa on Saturday, which happened at a rally attended by the Ethiopian Prime Minister.

(CNN)An explosion hit a rally attended by the Ethiopian Prime Minister in the capital of Addis Ababa on Saturday, authorities say.

Footage from state TV shows Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed seated on a stage. A blast rings out in the distance and his bodyguards rush him off the stage, unharmed.
Ethiopia&#39;s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.
Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.
"There were a few casualties, details will be provided later," government spokesman Ahmed Shide told CNN, adding that it is likely there are "a few" deaths.
The blast occurred after the 41-year-old leader, dressed in a T-shirt, had finished giving a speech in front of thousands of supporters in Meskel Square.
    Ahmed was sworn in as prime minister in April on a platform to unite Ethiopians and improve relations with neighboring Eritrea.
    Read More
    Last week, he announced he was allowing access to 264 websites blocked under the previous regime.