(CNN) An explosion hit a rally attended by the Ethiopian Prime Minister in the capital of Addis Ababa on Saturday, authorities say.

Footage from state TV shows Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed seated on a stage. A blast rings out in the distance and his bodyguards rush him off the stage, unharmed.

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

"There were a few casualties, details will be provided later," government spokesman Ahmed Shide told CNN, adding that it is likely there are "a few" deaths.

The blast occurred after the 41-year-old leader, dressed in a T-shirt, had finished giving a speech in front of thousands of supporters in Meskel Square.

Ahmed was sworn in as prime minister in April on a platform to unite Ethiopians and improve relations with neighboring Eritrea.