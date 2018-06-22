Face-scanning technology at Orlando airport expands to all international travelers

(CNN) Orlando's airport is the first in the nation to expand automated facial recognition technology to all international travelers, which means about 5.9 million faces a year will go on record with the US government.

Orlando International Airport, the busiest in Florida, has been testing the system with flights mostly to and from London's Gatwick Airport, airport spokesman Rod Johnson said. Airports in Atlanta, New York and Miami and other cities are in the testing phase now. Orlando's system is expected to be fully operational by the end of this year, Johnson said.

US Customs and Border Protection said the technology is 99% accurate and helps to thwart terrorism. Airport officials said it cuts plane loading time by eliminating the need to present a boarding pass.

The American Civil Liberties Union objects to the facial recognition data collection and use, saying it's not reliable across gender and race and can be misused to monitor citizens' activities beyond the airport.

Customs and Border Protection said it is confident the biometric system will heighten security without infringing on anyone's privacy.

Read More