New York terror attack suspect now facing total of 28 federal charges

(CNN) The suspect in New York's deadliest terror attack since 9/11 was arraigned Friday on new charges -- six counts of attempted murder -- in addition to 22 charges filed earlier from the 2017 incident that left eight people dead and injured a dozen others.

Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov entered a plea of not guilty, according to according Nicholas Biase, spokesman for the U.S. attorney's office for the Southern District of New York. A trial date for Saipov has been set for October 7, 2019, Biase said.

Sayfullo Saipov

Saipov allegedly drove a pickup truck down a bicycle path near the World Trade Center on Halloween 2017. He was arrested after the truck hit a school bus, stopping it in its tracks. He exited the vehicle and an officer shot him.

Saipov was originally indicted on eight counts of murder in aid of racketeering, 12 counts of attempted murder in aid of racketeering, one count of providing and attempting to provide material support to ISIS and one count of violence and destruction of a motor vehicle. The new charges of attempted murder -- filed in an indictment this week -- bring the total number of federal charges against him to 28.

CNN has reached out to Saipov's attorneys, but has not heard back.