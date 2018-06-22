More than 30 children become sick at Florida summer camp

(CNN) More than 30 children attending a summer camp in Florida were taken to the hospital Thursday after they suddenly fell ill, the Highlands County Fire & EMS said.

The 33 children and three adults were at the Cloverleaf 4H camp in Lake Placid, Florida, when they were taken to local hospitals Thursday night, officials said.

The camp is about 100 miles southeast of Tampa, Florida.

Most of the children suffered nausea and one child passed out, CNN affiliate WFLA reported.

None of the cases appear to be serious, emergency officials said.

