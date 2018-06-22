The Republican mayor of the largest border city in America slams Trump on Mexico

Story highlights Margo: Family separations "are not what we're about as a nation"

Says talk of the border wall reminds him of the Berlin Wall

(CNN) The reality of life on the US-Mexico border is not what President Trump is describing from Washington, according to the mayor of El Paso, Texas.

Dee Margo, a Republican, said there's a vibrant relationship between his city -- the largest on that border -- and Juarez, Mexico.

"We're one binational, bilingual, bicultural community," Margo told CNN's Poppy Harlow on Friday, adding that it was virtually impossible to tell where El Paso ends and Juarez begins.

"This is the safest city in the United States," he said. "We have no issues on the criminal side."

His comments stand in stark contrast to the views expressed by President Trump about Mexico

