DNA on napkin used to crack 32-year-old cold case, police say

(CNN) DNA evidence from a discarded restaurant napkin was used to identify a suspect in the slaying of a 12-year-old girl in 1986, police in Tacoma, Washington, said Friday.

Gary Hartman, 66, was arrested Wednesday and has been charged with murder in the first degree and rape in the first degree, Tacoma Police Chief Don Ramsdell said at a news conference about the cold case. Hartman will be arraigned on Monday.

CNN has not been able to determine whether Hartman has a lawyer. He's being held in the Pierce County Jail after a judge set bail at $5 million.

Police say Michella Welch and her two younger sisters went to Puget Park on March 26, 1986. About 11 a.m. Michella rode a bicycle home to get lunch. While she was gone, the sisters went to a business to use the restroom, Ramsdell said.

Gary Hartman, 66, appears in court after being charged in a 32-year-old slaying.

When they returned, they didn't see Michella and continued to play in a gulch until 2 p.m., when they noticed the bicycle and lunch at the spot where they were supposed to meet for a picnic, the chief said. The girls notified their regular baby sitter, who contacted the girls' mother. Police were called and a search began.

Read More