(CNN) This had all the markings of a feel-good hometown story, and it lasted a grand total of around an hour.

Mikal Bridges, who was born in Philadelphia and played college ball at nearby Villanova, was drafted by the 76ers as the No. 10 overall pick in the NBA draft on Thursday. His mother, Tyneeha Rivers, is the VP of human resources for the organization, and when her son's name was called, she clenched both fists and gave a big smile, giving Bridges a hug.

In an interview with ESPN, she called the thought of her son running out of the locker room of the arena where she works as "surreal."

"It's amazing," Rivers said. "It's an experience I'll never forget, and I'm so excited he's coming home to be part of our Sixers family. It's amazing. Go Sixers!"

Bridges then had a press conference, wearing a 76ers hat, expressing his gratitude.

