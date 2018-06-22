Breaking News

Eddie Jones: A coach under fire

By Rob Hodgetts, CNN

Updated 1:28 PM ET, Sat June 23, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

New Zealand beat Australia 34-17 to win its second straight Rugby World Cup at Twickenham Stadium, London in October 2015. Four years on, the focus will shift to Japan, where 12 stadiums throughout the country will host the tournament from September 20 to November 2.
Photos: RWC 2019 venues
New Zealand beat Australia 34-17 to win its second straight Rugby World Cup at Twickenham Stadium, London in October 2015. Four years on, the focus will shift to Japan, where 12 stadiums throughout the country will host the tournament from September 20 to November 2.
Hide Caption
1 of 13
&lt;strong&gt;What:&lt;/strong&gt; International Stadium Yokohama&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Capacity:&lt;/strong&gt; 72,327&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Where:&lt;/strong&gt; Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Matches:&lt;/strong&gt; New Zealand vs South Africa; Ireland vs Scotland; England vs France; Japan vs Scotland; Semifinals 1 &amp;amp; 2; Final &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: RWC 2019 venues
What: International Stadium Yokohama
Capacity: 72,327
Where: Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture
Matches: New Zealand vs South Africa; Ireland vs Scotland; England vs France; Japan vs Scotland; Semifinals 1 & 2; Final
Hide Caption
2 of 13
&lt;strong&gt;What: &lt;/strong&gt;Tokyo Stadium&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Capacity:&lt;/strong&gt; 49,970&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Where:&lt;/strong&gt; Tokyo Metropolitan&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Matches: &lt;/strong&gt;Japan vs Romania; France vs Argentina; Australia vs Wales; England v Argentina; New Zealand vs Africa 1; Quarterfinals 2 &amp;amp; 4; Bronze final
Photos: RWC 2019 venues
What: Tokyo Stadium
Capacity: 49,970
Where: Tokyo Metropolitan
Matches: Japan vs Romania; France vs Argentina; Australia vs Wales; England v Argentina; New Zealand vs Africa 1; Quarterfinals 2 & 4; Bronze final
Hide Caption
3 of 13
&lt;strong&gt;What:&lt;/strong&gt; City of Toyota Stadium&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Capacity:&lt;/strong&gt; 45,000&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Where:&lt;/strong&gt; Toyota, Aichi Prefecture&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Matches:&lt;/strong&gt; Wales vs Georgia; South Africa vs Africa 1; Japan vs Playoff winner; New Zealand vs Italy&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: RWC 2019 venues
What: City of Toyota Stadium
Capacity: 45,000
Where: Toyota, Aichi Prefecture
Matches: Wales vs Georgia; South Africa vs Africa 1; Japan vs Playoff winner; New Zealand vs Italy
Hide Caption
4 of 13
&lt;strong&gt;What:&lt;/strong&gt; Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Capacity:&lt;/strong&gt; 50,889&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Where:&lt;/strong&gt; Shizuoka Prefecture&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Matches:&lt;/strong&gt; Japan vs Ireland; South Africa vs Italy; Scotland vs Romania; Australia vs Georgia
Photos: RWC 2019 venues
What: Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa
Capacity: 50,889
Where: Shizuoka Prefecture
Matches: Japan vs Ireland; South Africa vs Italy; Scotland vs Romania; Australia vs Georgia
Hide Caption
5 of 13
&lt;strong&gt;What: &lt;/strong&gt;Hanazono Rugby Stadium&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Capacity:&lt;/strong&gt; 30,000&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Where:&lt;/strong&gt; Higashiosaka City, Osaka Prefecture&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Matches:&lt;/strong&gt; Italy vs Africa1; Argentina vs Tonga; Georgia vs Fiji; USA vs Tonga
Photos: RWC 2019 venues
What: Hanazono Rugby Stadium
Capacity: 30,000
Where: Higashiosaka City, Osaka Prefecture
Matches: Italy vs Africa1; Argentina vs Tonga; Georgia vs Fiji; USA vs Tonga
Hide Caption
6 of 13
&lt;strong&gt;What: &lt;/strong&gt;Kumamoto Stadium&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Capacity:&lt;/strong&gt; 32,000&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Where:&lt;/strong&gt; Kumamoto City, Kumamoto Prefecture&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Matches:&lt;/strong&gt; France vs Tonga; Wales vs Uruguay
Photos: RWC 2019 venues
What: Kumamoto Stadium
Capacity: 32,000
Where: Kumamoto City, Kumamoto Prefecture
Matches: France vs Tonga; Wales vs Uruguay
Hide Caption
7 of 13
&lt;strong&gt;What: &lt;/strong&gt;Oita Stadium&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Capacity:&lt;/strong&gt; 40,000&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Where: &lt;/strong&gt;Oita Prefecture&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Matches: &lt;/strong&gt;New Zealand vs Repechage winner; Australia vs Uruguay; Wales vs Fiji; Quarterfinals 1 &amp;amp; 3
Photos: RWC 2019 venues
What: Oita Stadium
Capacity: 40,000
Where: Oita Prefecture
Matches: New Zealand vs Repechage winner; Australia vs Uruguay; Wales vs Fiji; Quarterfinals 1 & 3
Hide Caption
8 of 13
&lt;strong&gt;What:&lt;/strong&gt; Kumagaya Rugby Stadium&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Capacity:&lt;/strong&gt; 24,000&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Where:&lt;/strong&gt; Kumagaya City, Saitama Prefecture&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Matches:&lt;/strong&gt; Romania vs Playoff winner; Georgia vs Uruguay; Argentina vs USA
Photos: RWC 2019 venues
What: Kumagaya Rugby Stadium
Capacity: 24,000
Where: Kumagaya City, Saitama Prefecture
Matches: Romania vs Playoff winner; Georgia vs Uruguay; Argentina vs USA
Hide Caption
9 of 13
&lt;strong&gt;What:&lt;/strong&gt; Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Capacity:&lt;/strong&gt; 16,187&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Where: &lt;/strong&gt;Kamaishi City, Iwate Prefecture&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Matches:&lt;/strong&gt; Fiji vs Uruguay; Africa 1 vs Repechage winner
Photos: RWC 2019 venues
What: Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium
Capacity: 16,187
Where: Kamaishi City, Iwate Prefecture
Matches: Fiji vs Uruguay; Africa 1 vs Repechage winner
Hide Caption
10 of 13
&lt;strong&gt;What:&lt;/strong&gt; Sapporo Dome&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Capacity:&lt;/strong&gt; 41,410&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Where:&lt;/strong&gt; Sapporo City&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Matches:&lt;/strong&gt; Australia vs Fiji; England vs Tonga
Photos: RWC 2019 venues
What: Sapporo Dome
Capacity: 41,410
Where: Sapporo City
Matches: Australia vs Fiji; England vs Tonga
Hide Caption
11 of 13
&lt;strong&gt;What: &lt;/strong&gt;Kobe Misaki Stadium&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Capacity:&lt;/strong&gt; 30,132&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Where:&lt;/strong&gt; Kobe City&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Matches:&lt;/strong&gt; England vs USA; Scotland vs Playoff winner; Ireland vs Romania; South Africa vs Repechage winner
Photos: RWC 2019 venues
What: Kobe Misaki Stadium
Capacity: 30,132
Where: Kobe City
Matches: England vs USA; Scotland vs Playoff winner; Ireland vs Romania; South Africa vs Repechage winner
Hide Caption
12 of 13
&lt;strong&gt;What: &lt;/strong&gt;Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Capacity:&lt;/strong&gt; 22,563&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Where: &lt;/strong&gt;Fukuoka City, Fukuoka Prefecture&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Matches:&lt;/strong&gt; Italy vs Repechage winner; France vs USA; Ireland vs Playoff winner
Photos: RWC 2019 venues
What: Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium
Capacity: 22,563
Where: Fukuoka City, Fukuoka Prefecture
Matches: Italy vs Repechage winner; France vs USA; Ireland vs Playoff winner
Hide Caption
13 of 13
Rugby World Cup venues New Zealand 2015Rugby World Cup 2019 International Stadium YokohamaRugby World Cup 2019 Tokyo StadiumRugby World Cup 2019 City of Toyota StadiumRugby World Cup 2019 Shizuoka Stadium EcopaRugby World Cup 2019 Hanazono Rugby StadiumRugby World Cup 2019 Kumamoto StadiumRugby World Cup 2019 Oita StadiumRugby World Cup 2019 Kumagaya Rugby StadiumRugby World Cup 2019 Kamaishi Recovery Memorial StadiumRugby World Cup 2019 venues Sapporo DomeRugby World Cup 2019 Kobe Misaki StadiumRugby World Cup 2019 Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium

(CNN)He was touted as the savior of English rugby, but at the moment Eddie Jones is searching for a second coming as England coach.

The 58-year-old Australian -- with the no-nonsense attitude, the deep well of pithy retorts, and the winning rugby resume -- is under fire.
Before Saturday's third Test 25-10 win over South Africa, England had lost its previous five matches. It was a run that contributed to the 2-1 series defeat in South Africa.
But Jones remains as combative as ever.
    "These are the periods you look forward to where everyone thinks you're done and you have to find a way to win," he told reporters ahead of the third Test in South Africa.
    Read More
    "I'm enjoying it, loving it, absolutely loving it. Every job is the same. When you are doing well, everyone pats you on the back. When you are not doing well you're pulling knives out of your back. That's the reality of it."
    For many observers, however, the much-traveled Jones is on borrowed time.
    READ: South Africa names first black Test rugby captain
    Eddie Jones, the England head coach, is pictured in South Africa.
    Eddie Jones, the England head coach, is pictured in South Africa.

    Ups and downs

    The Tasmania-born Jones was appointed following England's disastrous showing at the 2015 World Cup, having masterminded Japan's shock victory against South Africa in the pool stage.
    The win for the "Cherry Blossoms" enhanced the reputation of the street-wise coach who took Australia to the final of the World Cup in 2003, only to lose to Clive Woodward's England. He was also an advisor to the World Cup-winning South Africa side in 2007, largely credited with inspiring the Springboks back play.
    Fiji and rugby sevens: A perfect combination
    Fiji and rugby sevens: A perfect combination

      JUST WATCHED

      Fiji and rugby sevens: A perfect combination

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Fiji and rugby sevens: A perfect combination 23:14
    A former player -- at hooker -- with Sydney's Randwick and then New South Wales, Jones gave up his job in teaching to go into coaching. He began at Randwick before moving to Japan -- land of his mother's birth -- eventually becoming assistant for the Japanese national side.
    Back in Australia, his first big club coaching role came with the ACT Brumbies, who he guided to the Super 12 title in 2001.
    He took over Australia shortly after, but following the highs of the World Cup final, the Wallabies hit a slump and Jones' contract was terminated in 2005.
    There were other lows, too. Jones had a torrid time at the Queensland Reds in 2007, finishing bottom of the league. And after early promise, he aborted a stint with English club side Saracens, citing "personal reasons," in 2009.
    Behind the scenes at England Rugby&#39;s U-20 camp
    England under 20s 2016

      JUST WATCHED

      Behind the scenes at England Rugby's U-20 camp

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Behind the scenes at England Rugby's U-20 camp 01:07
    READ: Tragedy inspires World Cup winner to trek to North Pole

    Lapping it up

    Returning to Japan, he took over as the national coach and revamped the set-up. His approach paid dividends, culminating in that spectacular 34-32 World Cup win over the Springboks.
    After the tournament Jones took up a post with South African side Stormers, but after eight days England came calling for a replacement for embattled Word Cup coach Stuart Lancaster.
    The impish Jones couldn't resist taking the reins of his old foe.
    It seemed like the perfect fit. Jones wielded a broom among the established backroom staff, upped the fitness training and instilled a winning mentality.
    He brought former England lock Steve Borthwick with him from the Japan set-up and took on Paul Gustard as another of his assistants. The attitude mirrored Jones -- hard-nosed and ruthless -- and the transformed team quickly clinched a first grand slam since 2003.
    The English rugby public were lapping it up. Every interview with Jones, eyes sparkling, threw up another great one-liner.
    That summer England toured Australia and beat the Wallabies 3-0. For Jones, a coach for hire, there was no emotion in beating his homeland, only satisfaction at a job done.
    READ: The Olympic champion raised in a one-room home
    Jones (right) looks on during an England training session in South Africa.
    Jones (right) looks on during an England training session in South Africa.

    Back against the wall

    England won all its matches that autumn to end the year unbeaten. Jones' men went into the 2017 Six Nations on a roll. But the first chink in the armour came when they lost the grand slam decider to Ireland in Dublin. England still won the Six Nations, but the defeat ended an 18-match winning streak.
    This season, England only won two of its five games for its worst Six Nations finish.
    Questions were beginning to be asked. A leaked video from a private corporate event showed Jones making disparaging remarks about Ireland and Wales. The heat was turned up on Jones, who had to issue an apology.
    Rumours of discontent behind the scenes were rife, fueled by the decision of Gustard to leave to take up a role with Harlequins. Training regimes, which seemed to result in an unusually high number of injuries, were also questioned.
    As defeats piled up, Jones met media inquisitors with increasing brevity and sarcasm. Two further defeats in South Africa have just increased the intensity.
    After the England's first Test defeat by South Africa, Jones was also involved in a verbal spat with South African fans. "They've always got something to say here," Jones told Sky Sports.
    The England coach later told reporters: "I asked the fan where I can get a good bottle of Pinotage and I'm still waiting for the answer. If someone can help me out, please help me out."
    Detractors say it is history repeating itself. The Rugby Football Union insists it has no plans to review Jones' position.
    But with just 15 months until the next World Cup, the Australian's back is firmly against the wall.
    Visit CNN.com/rugby for more news, features and videos
    He'll tell you he wouldn't have it any other way.
    Will Greenwood, who won the Rugby World Cup with England in 2013, traveled to the North Pole in April in memory of his son Freddie, who was born at 22 weeks and lived for just 45 seconds.
    Photos: Voyage to the North Pole
    Will Greenwood, who won the Rugby World Cup with England in 2013, traveled to the North Pole in April in memory of his son Freddie, who was born at 22 weeks and lived for just 45 seconds.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 7
    Greenwood and his group are hoping to raise £750,000 in total towards the charity Borne, which is battling to cut out pre-term births.
    Photos: Voyage to the North Pole
    Greenwood and his group are hoping to raise £750,000 in total towards the charity Borne, which is battling to cut out pre-term births.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 7
    Greenwood describes his son&#39;s death 15 years ago as the &quot;darkest of times.&quot;
    Photos: Voyage to the North Pole
    Greenwood describes his son's death 15 years ago as the "darkest of times."
    Hide Caption
    3 of 7
    But he reveled in something good having come out of it, with the funds raised from this trip and a previous hike up Mount Kilimanjaro helping the charity.
    Photos: Voyage to the North Pole
    But he reveled in something good having come out of it, with the funds raised from this trip and a previous hike up Mount Kilimanjaro helping the charity.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 7
    Greenwood hates the cold and was also scared of encountering polar bears and broken ice on the expedition.
    Photos: Voyage to the North Pole
    Greenwood hates the cold and was also scared of encountering polar bears and broken ice on the expedition.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 7
    He was aided by Special Forces soldiers and others in the team to have previously been affected by pre-term birth.
    Photos: Voyage to the North Pole
    He was aided by Special Forces soldiers and others in the team to have previously been affected by pre-term birth.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 7
    Now he jokes he may have to tackle Mount Everest in the nude for his next charity fundraiser.
    Photos: Voyage to the North Pole
    Now he jokes he may have to tackle Mount Everest in the nude for his next charity fundraiser.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 7
    will greenwood north polewill greenwood broken icewill greenwood serious facewill greenwood on skiswill greenwood expedition viewwill greenwood fellow explorerswill greenwood smiling on ice