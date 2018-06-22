Lizziemary: Danielle Goldstein's horse of a lifetime

(CNN) With pink and purple feathers in her hair and a funky outfit, Danielle Goldstein is one of the most recognizable riders in the sport.

Now in her fourth year of the Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT) and winner of last year's Cascais Grand Prix, Goldstein is certainly making a splash.

But the rider, who turned professional in 2012, says she could not have done it without her favorite horse: Lizziemary.

"Lizziemary is definitely a funky little thing, she has got a lot of characteristics and a lot of character too," Goldstein told CNN.

"She is really quirky, she has a lot of personality and she's always playing with her mouth.