White House donates canceled picnic food to Walter Reed

Washington (CNN) Perishable food from the canceled congressional picnic was donated to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, the first lady's spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham confirmed Friday.

The non-perishable food will be kept at the White House for a future event.

As White House cooks were spotted Wednesday deep in preparation for the event, methodically grilling hundreds of large steaks just outside the press area, President Donald Trump announced he would cancel the annual bipartisan event

By Wednesday afternoon, the steaks had disappeared, the charcoal in the grills near the White House press area still warm. On the South Lawn of the White House, where the event was set to take place, box trucks were still parked near the fountain, and roundtables and folding chairs were stacked high, two giant wooden boxes labeled "Popcorn Machine" forlornly sitting nearby on the grass.

Read More