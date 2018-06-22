(CNN) Three undocumented immigrants who filed suit Wednesday over being forcibly separated from their children are asking a federal court to require the government to provide them "reliable, daily" information on the well-being of their children.

In a request for a restraining order, two plaintiffs say they speak to their children only a few times a week while the third says he knows very little about what happened to his daughter.

The immigrants want the government to provide daily updates on their children, where they are and when they will be reunited as well as give them the ability to talk to their children on a frequent basis.

Earlier this week the immigrants filed the federal lawsuit, saying separating families is a a punishment that violates the Fifth Amendment's right to due process, according to a court papers filed Wednesday.

The plaintiffs are two Guatemalan nationals and one Honduran national. According to the lawsuit, they two of them crossed the border and sought asylum while the third sought "protection."

