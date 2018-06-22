Breaking News

Trump says GOP should 'stop wasting their time on immigration' until after midterms

Watched by Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen (L) and Vice President Mike Pence, US President Donald Trump signs an executive order on immigration in the Oval Office of the White House on June 20, 2018 in Washington, DC. - US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order aimed at putting an end to the controversial separation of migrant families at the border, reversing a harsh practice that had earned international scorn."It's about keeping families together," Trump said at the signing ceremony. "I did not like the sight of families being separated," he added. (Photo by Mandel Ngan / AFP) (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump said Friday Republicans should wait until after the November midterm elections to pass immigration legislation, undercutting Congress' ongoing efforts to pass a bill.

"Republicans should stop wasting their time on Immigration until after we elect more Senators and Congressmen/women in November," Trump tweeted. "Dems are just playing games, have no intention of doing anything to solves this decades old problem. We can pass great legislation after the Red Wave!
Trump's comments come as House Republicans have been struggling to wrangle support for a comprehensive immigration bill. On Thursday, Republicans decided to postpone a vote on it for the second time in less than a day. Senate and House leaders have also been trying to find a bill that would end family separations at the border.
In a series of tweets Friday morning, Trump said electing more Republicans in November would result in a comprehensive immigration bill.
    "Elect more Republicans in November and we will pass the finest, fairest and most comprehensive Immigration Bills anywhere in the world. Right now we have the dumbest and the worst," he tweeted. "Dems are doing nothing but Obstructing. Remember their motto, RESIST! Ours is PRODUCE!"
    South Carolina Republican Rep. Mark Sanford said Trump's comments amounted to "game over" for any immigration bill being considered.
    "It takes the wind out of the sails in what might have been a fairly productive week in terms of looking for a compromise," Sanford told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day."
    "Because if you look at how contentious this issue is, how much emotion there is, you know, without the President being out front, without the President having legislators' backs, there's no way they would take the risk that would be inherent in a major reform bill," Sanford said.
    Sanford has been an outspoken critic of the President. Earlier this month, Sanford lost his primary in South Carolina after Trump endorses his opponent.

    CNN's Phil Mattingly contributed to this report.