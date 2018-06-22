Trump endorses Alabama congresswoman who disavowed him in 2016

(CNN) President Donald Trump on Friday endorsed an Alabama congresswoman who in 2016 rescinded her endorsement of the then-Republican nominee after his crude remarks on the "Access Hollywood" tape were made public.

Earlier this month, Rep. Martha Roby was forced into a runoff race with Democratic-turned-Republican former Congressman Bobby Bright. The failure was viewed as Roby paying a price for saying publicly that she would not vote for Trump in 2016 after she heard him casually talk about forcibly grabbing women and kissing them.

Trump, however, praised Roby in a tweet on Friday, calling her a "consistent and reliable" vote for his agenda.

"She is in a Republican Primary run-off against a recent Nancy Pelosi voting Democrat," Trump tweeted. "I fully endorse Martha for Alabama 2nd Congressional District!"

The endorsement, which came a little less than a month before voters in Alabama's 2nd Congressional District pick between Roby and Bright on July 17, shows that while Trump and his team are applying a loyalty test to their 2018 endorsements, whether a candidate has continuously defended the President is not the only standard.

