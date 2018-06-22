Tom Arnold says he has tapes of the President that have yet to be heard by the public

Washington (CNN) Actor Tom Arnold said he has tapes of President Donald Trump that have yet to be heard by the public.

While appearing on CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront," Arnold was asked by CNN's Poppy Harlow about his upcoming show for Viceland about President Donald Trump, which focuses on tapes.

"Do you have any tapes of the President that the public is not already aware of?" Harlow inquired.

Arnold replied simply: "Yes."

"If you see, for instance, one full day on the boardroom set of 'The Apprentice,' one full day, and you see how incompetent he was," Arnold went on to say.

