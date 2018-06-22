House Judiciary chairman subpoenas Peter Strzok to be deposed

Washington (CNN) House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte on Friday subpoenaed FBI agent Peter Strzok to be deposed by the House Judiciary and Oversight committees next week.

Special counsel Robert Mueller removed Strzok from his team last summer after an internal investigation revealed Strzok had exchanged text messages with another FBI official disparaging President Donald Trump.

The deposition is set for Wednesday. Since it will not be public, it is not clear if it will be released at a later date.

It is also unclear why Goodlatte issued a subpoena, as Strzok's attorney had sent a letter to the committee saying Strzok would voluntarily testify before the committee or any other congressional committee that invites him.

"We regret that the Committee felt it necessary to issue a subpoena when we repeatedly informed them that Pete was willing to testify voluntarily," Strzok's attorney, Aitan Goelman, said in a statement Friday.

