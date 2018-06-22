Navy memo outlines potential military housing for thousands of migrants

Washington (CNN) An internal draft US Navy planning document has identified potential housing locations for tens of thousands of immigrants at military sites in California, Arizona and Alabama, a US official confirms.

The internal Navy document was drafted specifically in anticipation of requests from the Departments of Homeland Security and Health and Human Services to house immigrants. It's not clear if the memo is a response to HHS requests to the Pentagon for accommodations for up to 20,000 immigrants, as CNN reported Thursday.

It's is also not clear if the Navy anticipates a request for housing for families or solely for children. The memo calls for housing to begin in July and last until the end of the year.

The internal Navy planning document was first reported in Time magazine.

MISSION, TX - JUNE 12: A boy and father from Honduras are taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents near the U.S.-Mexico Border on June 12, 2018 near Mission, Texas. The asylum seekers were then sent to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) processing center for possible separation. U.S. border authorities are executing the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy towards undocumented immigrants. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions also said that domestic and gang violence in immigrants' country of origin would no longer qualify them for political asylum status. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

The Navy said in the memo it envisions budgeting $233 million to construct a facility for about 25,000 people. Options include temporary and austere tent facilities. There is no indication any of the options have been approved by the Pentagon for use by DHS- and HHS-led immigration housing operations.

Read More