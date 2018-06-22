Jeff Merkley says he's 'exploring the possibility' of a 2020 presidential bid

(CNN) Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley is "exploring the possibility" of throwing his hat in the ring in the 2020 presidential election, he told The New York Times in a profile published Friday.

Should Sens. Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders become candidates, Merkley told the Times he would "not necessarily" stay out of the race.

In April, the Oregon senator said he was "keeping the options open," but his focus remained on 2018.

Merkley has been in the news as of late for his visit to an immigrant processing center on the southern border and for calling the President's latest executive order "handcuffs for all plan," a nickname referencing his worry that the order will land entire families in prison.