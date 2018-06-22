GOP nominee who railed against diversity also called Kwanzaa 'phony,' made anti-Muslim comments

(CNN) The Republican nominee for a US House seat in New Jersey has said diversity leads to Muslims killing Christians and that Kwanzaa is a fake holiday made by black racists to divide America.

Seth Grossman is running to replace retiring GOP Rep. Frank LoBiondo, who has represented New Jersey's 2nd Congressional District for 24 years, in a race Democrats hope to flip in order to help win back the House this November. Grossman previously faced criticism for calling diversity "a bunch of crap and un-American" at a Republican forum last April.

A CNN KFile review of Grossman's Facebook page and blog show he has frequently railed against diversity in modern-day America and uses inflammatory and derogatory language to describe Muslims and African-Americans.

In one April 2015 Facebook post, Grossman shared a news article about Muslim migrants throwing Christians overboard from a refugee raft in the Mediterranean and added: "This is where 'multi-culturalism' and 'diversity' has taken us."

In December 2015 , Grossman wrote that Kwanzaa was "a phony holiday invented in 1960's by black racists to weaken and divide Americans during a Christmas season of joy and good will."