GOP nominee who railed against diversity also called Kwanzaa 'phony,' made anti-Muslim comments

(CNN)The Republican nominee for a US House seat in New Jersey has said diversity leads to Muslims killing Christians and that Kwanzaa is a fake holiday made by black racists to divide America.
Seth Grossman is running to replace retiring GOP Rep. Frank LoBiondo, who has represented New Jersey's 2nd Congressional District for 24 years, in a race Democrats hope to flip in order to help win back the House this November. Grossman previously faced criticism for calling diversity "a bunch of crap and un-American" at a Republican forum last April.
A CNN KFile review of Grossman's Facebook page and blog show he has frequently railed against diversity in modern-day America and uses inflammatory and derogatory language to describe Muslims and African-Americans.
In one April 2015 Facebook post, Grossman shared a news article about Muslim migrants throwing Christians overboard from a refugee raft in the Mediterranean and added: "This is where 'multi-culturalism' and 'diversity' has taken us."
In December 2015, Grossman wrote that Kwanzaa was "a phony holiday invented in 1960's by black racists to weaken and divide Americans during a Christmas season of joy and good will."
In other posts, Grossman said faithful Muslims cannot be good Americans, called Islam a cancer and said gay men with HIV should have been quarantined in the 1980s.
"Over the years, I often made provocative statements for the purpose of provoking interest and open discussion on vitally important issues I believed were being ignored," Grossman told CNN's KFile in an email. "Although some of the statements in your email below include some generalizations and remarks that may be offensive to some, I believe they were necessary to bring attention to important issues. I also believe them to be substantially true."
Prior to running for Congress, Grossman was elected to Atlantic City's City Council and later to the Atlantic County board of freeholders in the 1980s. In 2013, he ran as a primary challenger to then-Gov. Chris Christie, receiving 8% of the vote. He is an attorney in Somers Point, just outside Atlantic City.
Grossman received the endorsement of the National Republican Congressional Committee after he won his primary. He has been an anemic fundraiser compared with his Democratic opponent, Jeff Van Drew. CNN rates the race as lean Democratic.
The National Republican Congressional Committee declined to comment on Grossman's posts.
Below is a selection of Grossman's posts
On Islam and Muslims:
In June 2015, Grossman shared a meme of an Arab man saying, "All I want to do is move to your country, rape our women, bomb your buses, riot in your streets, and demand that you accept my religion. Why can't you be more tolerant?" and under the meme it said, "share if you understand this is Obama's religion." (When reached for comment, Grossman told CNN, "I do not recall knowingly posting that Barack Obama is a Muslim. My guess is that id (sic) did not notice the language under the meme when I shared it.")
In May 2015, Grossman posted that Muslims "want to live in our country to take over our country."
In a July 2016 blog post, Grossman wrote about his views on Islam and Muslims, writing that "Islam is stuck in the barbaric, cut-throat world of Arabia 1,400 years ago" and that Muslims "can attack, kill, rob, rape, or enslave" non-Muslims. He went on to say that "Good Muslims who believe and support these principles of Islam cannot be good Americans. Only 'bad' Muslims who reject their religion can be good Americans."
In March 2016, he shared a Breitbart article and wrote, "Islam is a cancer. The fact that it already infected a billion people is even more reason to fight it every way we can."
In April 2017, he shared a Breitbart article about African migrants raping a woman in Sweden and asked: "Since when did 'diversity' become a virtue?"
In February 2015, he compared Muslims to Nazis and Japanese people during World War II, writing, "How many German Nazi immigrants did we welcome to America during the middle of World War II? How many Japanese? Why are we inviting thousands of Muslim immigrants to our towns and neighborhoods when we are in the middle of a war with Islam?"
In addition to his own posts, Grossman shared articles and posts by anti-Muslim activists such as Robert Spencer, Pamela Geller, Milo Yiannopoulos and Geert Wilders.
On then-President Obama:
In December 2016, Grossman wrote, "Most of the racism Barack Obama faced as President, was the racism he deliberately created and exaggerated to increase his political support and power."
In November 2015, Grossman shared a post that had a picture of dead bodies in the aftermath of the 2015 terrorist attacks at a Paris concert that included a caption saying, "This is Islam. This is what Barrack Hussein Obama has been promoting, funding and defending for seven years." And "This is what will come to America disguised as 'refugees.' "
In July 2016, he shared an article from the conspiracy site InfoWars and wrote that Obama had provoked conservatives by failing to produce his birth certificate for months and by going out of his way to speak Arabic and defend Islam.
On African-Americans:
In December 2015, Grossman wrote that Kwanzaa was "a phony holiday invented in 1960's by black racists to weaken and divide Americans during a Christmas season of joy and good will."
In March 2015, he shared an article about black teenagers killing an elderly white man with the comment, "Young black men like this usually murder other young black men," and that "unless we act quickly to change things, more children like these will be murdering more of our children."
In October 2017, Grossman shared an article about American children being "immersed in a culture of disrespect" and wrote that "this is what is causing most of the division and disintegration. In black communities, a layer of hatred/resentment of whites is added."
In a February 2014 blog post, Grossman complained that Black History Month was an entire month, and that beforehand February "was once an American History month."
On diversity:
In a February 2014 post, Grossman criticized a Coca-Cola Super Bowl advertisement for highlighting diversity and multiculturalism.
In a July 2015 post, Grossman wrote that progressive, Democratic policies led white Americans to "commit mass suicide" and intentionally caused white Christians and Jews to have fewer grandchildren.
In a January 2015 post, he criticized the television show "How to Get Away With Murder" for having cast minorities, women and one progressive white man as the protagonists while casting the villains as rich white men.
In a December 2017 post, he criticized modern immigrants in the United States for not assimilating, comparing them with past generations of immigrants, and shared a post that said diversity leads to incompatibility.
On the threats to Jews and Christians:
In October 2017, Grossman wrote "I believe that Jews and Christians alike in most of the world are today in as much danger as Jews were in Europe in 1920's and 1930's."
On George Soros:
In March 2017, Grossman compared George Soros to Leon Trotsky, saying he was an international communist and a Jew. (Grossman told CNN, "I do not recall the details of the March 17 post about Soros and Trotsky. I recalling making comments how both men gave ammunition to Jew-haters. It is a well-known fact that Trotsky was driven out of the Soviet Union in 1920's or 1930's by Stalin because he wanted to spread Communism around the world, while Stalin wanted to build communism 'in one country'. I don't recall how those two themes are connected.")
On gay men with HIV:
In an October 2014 blog post, Grossman wrote that gay men with HIV should have been quarantined in the 1980s but progressives had opposed the policy for the first time. (Grossman defended this post to CNN, saying, "The book 'And the Band Played On' made the case that hundreds of thousands of gay men died needlessly because of political correctness, and a refusal of public health officials to apply the same measures used to prevent the spread of other diseases. I found that book very persuasive.")