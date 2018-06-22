GOP sources: Justice Department has not satisfied all House GOP document requests

(CNN) Republicans said Friday there are still outstanding records requests that the Justice Department has not satisfied in the House Republican dispute with DOJ, according to three sources briefed on the mater.

House Republican leaders had given the Justice Department a Friday deadline to comply with their outstanding requests. The Justice Department did provide the lawmakers with some new records as part of their sweeping request for documents, the sources said, which included FBI records related to the Russia investigation, FISA records on Trump associates and documents related to the investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails. But not all of the document requests have been met. The FBI is expected to respond to lawmakers' outstanding requests by Friday evening, according to a source familiar with the negotiations.

The records are intended to comply with subpoenas from House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte of Virginia and House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes of California.

House Speaker Paul Ryan met with Goodlatte, Nunes and House Oversight Chairman Trey Gowdy, a South Carolina Republican, on Friday morning. The three GOP chairmen are leading two separate investigations, with the Oversight and Judiciary Committee chairmen probing the FBI's actions in the Clinton email and Trump-Russia investigations, and the Intelligence Committee looking at the Trump-Russia probe and alleged foreign surveillance abuses of Trump associates like Carter Page.

The GOP chairmen have threatened to hold Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in contempt if their demands are not fully met. And some Republicans have suggested they should begin impeachment proceedings for Rosenstein, who they argue is stonewalling Congress.

