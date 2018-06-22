Trump admin says 500 families reunified, but thousands unaccounted for

Washington (CNN) The Trump administration said Friday that it had reunified approximately 500 families separated at the border but the status of thousands more separated families remained unclear.

The lack of further details from the administration belies the disjointed government handling of parents separated from children at the border.

As the children and parents were shuttled to separate government agencies under the effort, little planning appears to have gone into how they would be brought back together when the parents were finished with jail sentences for their criminal charges.

Now, case workers, lawyers and parents are scrambling to try to find their children through the maze of government bureaucracy and red tape surrounding their cases.

The government agencies caring for the parents and children have consistently declined to make clear exactly how many children are in the government's care as a direct result of the "zero tolerance" initiative begun last month to prosecute all adults for crossing the border illegally, thus separating those who have children while they face criminal charges. On Thursday, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said there were roughly 2,000.

