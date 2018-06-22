House approves massive opioids legislation

Washington (CNN) The House of Representatives on Friday passed the most expansive legislation Congress has taken to date to address the opioid crisis, approving a bipartisan package that combines 58 bills passed in the last two weeks.

Provisions in the final package address a wide range of issues related to the crisis that is wreaking havoc across the country, such as expanding access to treatment and recovery services, coming up with opioid alternatives for pain treatment, intercepting illegal opioids at mail facilities and combating use of fentanyl. In a time of sharp partisan divides and vitriol, the 396-14 bipartisan vote underscored the reach and scope of the crisis on Capitol Hill, where lawmakers and staff say the issue has become one of, if not the, top issues they hear about from constituents in their states and districts.

With the crisis continuing to see widespread deaths, opioids are an issue that has touched most, if not all, in the states, cities and towns represented on Capitol Hill. During 2016, there were more than 63,600 overdose deaths in the United States, including 42,249 that involved an opioid, according to the Centers for Disease Control. That's an average of 115 opioid overdose deaths each day.

The bill, titled the Substance Use-Disorder Prevention that Promotes Opioid Recovery and Treatment (SUPPORT) for Patients and Communities Act, builds onto other efforts by Congress in recent years to tackle the epidemic, including $4 billion in funding earlier this year in a large spending bill. In 2016, the House passed the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act and the 21st Century Cures Act.

All told, Rep. Greg Walden -- chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee, one of the committees that dealt with opioids legislation — described the combination of bills as "one of the most significant congressional efforts against a drug crisis in our nation's history."

