Trump hosts citizens 'permanently separated' from loved ones

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump hosted citizens "permanently separated" from their loved ones due to crime, perhaps seeking to turn the attention away from the more than 2,000 children separated from their parents at the US-Mexico border.

"We're gathered today to hear directly from the American victims of illegal immigration. You know you hear the other side, you never hear this side. You don't know what is going on," Trump said, speaking in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building highlighting "angel families."

"These are the American citizens permanently separated from their loved ones. The word permanently being the word that you have to think about. Permanently. They are not separated for a day or two days. Permanently separated," Trump said, seeking to cast a contrast between grieving families and the crisis on the border that has captured the nation's attention and prompted his administration to hastily craft an executive order.

Trump incorrectly suggested that the illegal immigrant population is more dangerous than US citizens.

"I always hear that -- 'Oh no, the population is safer than the people that live in the country.' You've heard that, fellows, right? And I say is that possible? The answer is it is not true. You hear like they are better people than what we have, than our citizens, it is not true," he said.

Read More