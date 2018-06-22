Trump to address immigration alongside 'angel families'

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump will give remarks on immigration on Friday, capping off a week framed by a crisis of more than 2,000 immigrant children separated dur to Trump administration policies from their parents, a hastily-prepared executive order, mixed messages from the President on Twitter, and more questions than answers about what will happen next.

Speaking in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, Trump will highlight "angel families" during his remarks.

The term "angel families" has been championed by activist groups to describe those who have lost a family member to violence perpetrated by undocumented immigrants. There is no data supporting the argument that immigrants are prone to committing crime or terrorism at higher rates than the general population.

"The media never talks about the American victims of illegal immigration. I know them well. I know so many of them. I campaigned with them. What's happened to their children, what's happened to their husbands, what's happened to their wives," Trump said this Wednesday during a campaign rally in Duluth, Minnesota.

He continued: "They don't bring cameras to interview the angel moms whose children were killed by criminal aliens who should have never been here in the first place. Not even close. They don't want to talk to the angel moms."