Trump addresses immigration alongside 'angel families'

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump gave remarks on immigration on Friday, capping off a week framed by a crisis of more than 2,000 immigrant children separated due to Trump administration policies from their parents, a hastily-prepared executive order, mixed messages from the President on Twitter, and more questions than answers about what will happen next.

"We're gathered today to hear directly from the American victims of illegal immigration. You know you hear the other side, you never hear this side. You don't know what is going on," Trump said, speaking in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building highlighting "angel families."

"These are the American citizens permanently separated from their loved ones. The word permanently being the word that you have to think about. Permanently. They are not separated for a day or two days. Permanently separated," Trump said.

The term "angel families" has been championed by activist groups to describe those who have lost a family member to violence perpetrated by undocumented immigrants. There is no data supporting the argument that immigrants are prone to committing crime or terrorism at higher rates than the general population.

Trump has spoken about "angel families" often, referencing the group as he justifies his hardline policies on illegal immigration. He made frequent campaign trail appearances with members of the The Remembrance Project, a group whose mission is to "raise awareness of the suffering families impacted by Illegal Alien Crime," per its Facebook page

Read More