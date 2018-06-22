DHS stands by DACA rescission in court-requested filing

Washington (CNN) The Department of Homeland Security stood by the decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program last September in a court filing Friday evening -- setting up a potential court duel over the future of the program this summer.

In the filing, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said she stands by the department's legal reasoning behind the decision to end DACA last September and reiterated that the government believes it has the authority to do so.

In a related filing in a separate appellate court Friday night, the government asked a panel of judges to reverse a previous judge's order to reopen the program to renewals.

The memo was requested by a federal judge who ordered that the program be reinstated in full but gave the Trump administration 90 days to better explain its decision to end DACA -- a program that had protected nearly 800,000 young undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children from deportation.

The Trump administration announced the termination of DACA last year, saying it believed the courts would overturn the program under a legal challenge to it, but initially called on Congress to act.

