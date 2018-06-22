Would James Madison have used his cell phone in the shower?

(CNN) James Madison never had a cell phone -- not even a flip phone! But the Supreme Court is frequently called on to conjure what Madison and the other framers of the Constitution might have made of our world, one very different from the one they knew.

On Friday, a deeply divided court considered whether the police could track the location of a cell phone, and thus the person who uses it, without first obtaining a search warrant. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote, "The question we confront today is how to apply the Fourth Amendment to a new phenomenon: the ability to chronicle a person's past movements through the record of his cell phone signals."

The case had a straightforward origin. In 2011, the police in Detroit learned of a group of men who were robbing (irony alert) T-Mobile stores, among other places. The police knew the phone numbers of some of the suspects, and they used cell tower information to track their movements. They arrested Timothy Carpenter, who was convicted of multiple counts related to the robberies and sentenced to more than a hundred years in prison.

He challenged the evidence in his appeal, and the court in Carpenter v. United States, by a vote of 5-4, overturned his conviction on the ground that the police had not first obtained a search warrant for the cell data. (Carpenter will likely face a new trial.)

The central issue in the case, according to the court's precedents, was a deceptively simple one: did the defendant have a "reasonable expectation of privacy" in the cell phone data obtained by the police? Do cell phone users -- that is, pretty much everyone -- have a reasonable belief that the police will not track their movements through their phones? At one extreme, it's clear that we expect the police will not listen to our phone calls without a warrant.

