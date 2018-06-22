How the Supreme Court just rocked the internet

Jeff Yang is a frequent contributor to CNN Opinion, a featured writer for Quartz and other publications and the co-host of the podcast "They Call Us Bruce." He co-wrote Jackie Chan's best-selling autobiography, "I Am Jackie Chan," and is the editor of three graphic novels: "Secret Identities," "Shattered" and the forthcoming "New Frontiers." The opinions expressed here are his own.

(CNN) In a decision with potentially enormous consequences, the US Supreme Court ruled Thursday that states have the right to charge sales tax on online transactions by out-of-state companies with no physical presence in their territory.

But the original argument for exempting out of state online vendors from taxation, as decided by the Supreme Court 26 years ago in the case of Quill Corp v. North Dakota , was something known as the "Dormant Commerce Clause" -- which holds that without a federal law holding otherwise, state laws that encourage in-state transactions over cross-state ones should be struck down, because they inhibit free and open interstate commerce.

That's even truer today, as the number of tax jurisdictions and unique local regulations have continued to multiply. And while the plaintiffs in this case have argued that sophisticated software can manage the tracking and remittance of taxes on behalf of small vendors, that software is likely to be easily accessible only to the major online platforms -- that is to say, the likes of Amazon (which has already begun gearing up to provide "taxation as a service" to its Marketplace sellers) and eBay, companies valued at $150 billion and $67 billion.

But individual vendors who'd prefer to not be dependent on the whims and tyrannies of bigger enterprises are out of luck.

The court's concurring and dissenting lineups reflect the weird tensions and conflicting priorities inherent in the case: The majority included Justices Anthony Kennedy and Ruth Bader Ginsburg — consistently the most progressive member of the court — alongside hard-conservative Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch. Meanwhile, Chief Justice John Roberts dissented, in tandem with liberal jurists Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan. According to the always essential SCOTUSblog , this is a lineup that hasn't yet been seen in the history of this court.

I'm as divided in my own opinion as the court was. On the one hand, it's unquestionably unfair to privilege out-of-state vendors over those in your region or community. Small bricks and mortar businesses are embattled enough in the age of e-commerce. On the other, the ruling raises an endless series of complicated questions. Sales tax isn't just charged on physical products, after all, but also on digital goods, services and labor.

In 2015, I spent several months in California, while continuing to write for New York-based editors, like the ones here at CNN. The following year, I moved to L.A. -- for good, it seems -- but I never thought that my brief stay the prior year might expose me to business taxes in the state, since I hadn't changed my residency then and I wasn't earning money from writing for California-based platforms.

I recently received a surprising and unpleasant notice that simply having a mailing address in California for a few months might have been enough to qualify my one-many professional services company as a "California company" for 2015 state tax purposes.

While my issue was business income taxes and not sales taxes, and the issue has since been resolved, the confusion underscored the immense difficulty of determining "presence" in a digital economy.

And if I move to yet another state, sales tax issues might yet be in my future, given this new ruling.

As business grows increasingly mobile, and more blurry in origin and fluidly interconnected, physical location is a less and less feasible way to track where and how transactions are made. If I sell something in New York, but I use a website whose server is in Oregon, receive payment in cryptocurrency (on a blockchain located, essentially, everywhere), and have the actual product shipped from China to a buyer in Iowa, what states deserve a piece of the sales tax pie?

What about emerging digital platforms like Twitch -- which allows gamers to stream their play and get tipped in real cash by viewers from across the nation and all over the world? Are they "selling a service" or "receiving gifts"? Should they pay sales taxes as well?

The ripple effects of this decision will be larger and impossible to calculate, and in tandem with the increasingly uncertain fate of net neutrality, are likely to transform the Internet as we know it. Buckle your seatbelts: It's going to be a bumpy ride.