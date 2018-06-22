(CNN) On Sunday, Saudi Arabia will end the world's only ban on women drivers.

For the first time in its history, women will be able to drive themselves legally through the ultra-conservative kingdom's streets.

The landmark step is the culmination of years of activism and appeals from inside and outside the Gulf nation. But, while a welcome development, activists say the battle for women's rights is far from over.

Why are women being allowed to drive now?

The move comes as part of a series of sweeping social and economic reforms known as Vision 2030. Initiated over the past two years, the reforms have been spearheaded by Saudi Arabia's 32-year-old Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

