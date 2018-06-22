ICE detainee held in California prison diagnosed with chickenpox

(CNN) An immigrant detained at a federal prison in California has been diagnosed with chickenpox, raising concerns among the prison staff.

The detainee is among 1,000 immigrants in federal custody who were recently moved to the Victorville Federal Correctional Complex, about 90 miles northeast of Los Angeles, according to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

But John Kostelnik, president of the union representing the prison's workers, said the California facility is understaffed and the arrival of the ICE detainees two weeks ago has made things worse.

"It's causing a lot of chaos, a lot of confusion and quite frankly that confusion can lead to someone being killed or something else going wrong," Kostelnik said.

There's not enough doctors to accommodate all the detainees. Other detainees have been diagnosed with scabies and some have tested positive for tuberculosis, Kostelnik said.

