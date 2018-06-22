(CNN) There are few lonelier places than being the team's goalkeeper, especially when you're culpable for a mistake.

Having a method of escapism is crucial -- or in the case of Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer having a number of methods of escape.

The 29-year-old is an accomplished chef and a fine photographer and composes his own songs in his spare time.

Rarely without his guitar, which has traveled with him to Russia, Sommer is as relaxed as you could expect with the pressure of the World Cup on his shoulders.

Sommer started taking singing lessons 18 months ago.

"I need some different activities away from football to help me switch off," Sommer told CNN Sport of his hobbies.

