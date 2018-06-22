Story highlights Nigeria 2-0 Iceland

(CNN) Nigeria bounced back from their opening-game defeat and boosted their chances of qualifying for the knockout stages of the World Cup, as well as Argentina's, with a 2-0 win over Iceland in Volgograd.

Two delightful goals from the impressive Ahmed Musa secured Nigeria a first victory of the tournament and diminished Iceland's chances of making it into the last 16.

Gylfi Sigurdsson squandered a late lifeline for Iceland, botching a penalty in the 80th minute which would have set up a grandstand finish. The Everton player's profligacy summed up Iceland's day.

The Super Eagles are now second in Group D and their concluding group match against two-time champions Argentina will be billed as a winner-takes-all tie.

Excitingly Nigeria, Argentina and Iceland could still join undefeated Croatia in the next round, though the situation remains complicated. But should Iceland fail to beat group leaders Croatia in their final match, a draw or better for Nigeria will be enough for them to progress.

