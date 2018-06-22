Madrid (CNN) More protests are planned Friday in Spain over a court's decision to grant bail to five men who were controversially convicted of sexual abuse of a teenage girl rather than more serious charges.

The case sparked outrage in April after the men were cleared of gang rape charges for the attack, which happened at the 2016 running of the bulls in Pamplona.

The case became known as "la manada," or "the wolf pack," after the name of a WhatsApp group on which the defendants and other friends chatted.

Thousands of people joined demonstrations in cities across Spain on Thursday night following the decision by the court in Northern Spain's Navarre region to release the men, who are appealing their nine-year prison sentences, on bail.

The court deemed there was no flight risk and no risk of the men committing the crime again before their appeal is heard, a statement said. The men must pay bail of 6,000 euros (about $7,000) each, give up their passports and report regularly to their local court, among other conditions.

