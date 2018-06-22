NBC decides it's time to cancel 'Timeless'

(CNN) The clock has run out for sci-fi drama "Timeless" at NBC.

The network on Friday announced the show will not be returning for a third season, much to the chagrin of the show's passionate fans, who famously rallied to get the show a second season.

This time, the cancellation seems to be for real, but creator Eric Kripke said on Twitter that they are exploring the possibility of making a two-hour movie to wrap up storylines.

Gutted by this, guys, I know you are too. Behind the scenes, Sony has been trying hard to set it up elsewhere, but no luck so far. I think this 2 hour movie is our best shot. We're ready to make it if @nbc really wants it. Let 'em know how you feel. #clockblockers https://t.co/arNi9iS9GF — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) June 22, 2018

"We're ready to make it if @nbc really wants it," he wrote. "Let 'em know how you feel."

Kripke added that producer Sony has been "trying hard" to find the show a home at another network, but there has been "no luck so far."

