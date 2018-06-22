'Roseanne' minus Roseanne Barr sparks debate

Story highlights "The Conners" has split fans

Some hailed it, but others say they won't watch

(CNN) Social media seems split over "Roseanne" being brought back without its star, Roseanne Barr.

ABC announced Thursday that the reboot was being revived minus Barr, who was fired after she posted a series of racist tweets.

"The Conners" is the working title of the new sitcom, which is being billed as a spin-off of "Roseanne."

The series was canceled last month after Barr's controversial Twitter behavior.

Read More