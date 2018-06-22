(CNN) If Johnny Depp fans have been feeling curious about the eccentric actor, a new Rolling Stone profile on Depp may give them reason for concern.

It's been a tumultuous few years for Depp, who had a very public and contentious break up with his now ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, along with a protracted legal battle with his former managers that put his finances in the headlines.

Depp is very open about drugs and alcohol

Rolling Stone met with Depp at his rented London mansion, where, according to the article's author, Stephen Rodrick, Depp motioned to "two rolling papers and two equal piles of tobacco and hash" and asked if he objected.

When Rodrick said he didn't, the actor replied, "Well, let's drink some wine first."

Rodrick asked Depp if it was true, as his former managers alleged, that he spent $30,000 per month on wine.

Depp said that number is off.

"It's insulting to say that I spent $30,000 on wine," Depp told Rolling Stone. "Because it was far more."

His breakup with Amber Heard hit him hard

Depp and Heard settled their bitter divorce in 2016.

The actor changed his "slim" tattoo, which referenced Heard, to "scum."

According to the article, those close to Depp never approved of his relationship with Heard. Depp said he struggled to deal with their split, along with the speculation about his finances that followed.

"I was as low as I believe I could have gotten," Depp said. "The next step was, 'You're going to arrive somewhere with your eyes open and you're going to leave there with your eyes closed.' I couldn't take the pain every day."

He's still grieving Tom Petty

"We'd call each other and ask, 'Hey, you still smoking?' " Depp said. "Tom would go, 'Yeah, I'm still smoking,' and I'd feel better: 'Well, if Tom is still smoking, I'm OK.' "

"I loved him," the actor said, as he wiped his eyes.

Depp gets a little help with his acting

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star confirmed that he has used a sound engineer to feed him lines through an earpiece. But not, as his former managers alleged, because he can't remember a script.

"It creates a truth," Depp said.

"Some of my biggest heroes were in silent film," Depp said. "It had to be behind the eyes. And my feeling is, that if there's no truth behind the eyes, doesn't matter what the f***ing words are."

CNN has reached out to Depp's reps for comment.