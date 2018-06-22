(CNN) After becoming a first-time mom earlier this week, Eva Longoria feels a personal connection to separated migrant families.

"In light of my son's birth I wanted to bring focus on the families that have been separated at the border. Having my son next to me, I cannot imagine him being taken from my arms," Longoria wrote in an Instagram post, alongside a photo of her newborn son. "Families belong together which is why we must do what we can to reunite them. That's why I am supporting @raicestexas and @aclu_nationwide to help fun legal services for separated families #KeepFamiliesTogether."

Longoria is joined by a growing list of celebrities, including Jessica Chastain, Jim Carrey and Tim Robbins, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Alyssa Milano, Judd Apatow, Kumail Nanjiani, Oprah Winfrey and more who have spoken out on the border crisis.