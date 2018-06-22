(CNN) The annual BET Awards will celebrate the best in music, movies and sports on Sunday.

Jamie Foxx is set to host the ceremony for a second time.

Kendrick Lamar and Jay-Z will face off for album of the year, while Tiffany Haddish, Lupita Nyong'o and Taraji P. Henson are some of the women competing for best actress.

Beyoncé is nominated for best female R&B/pop artist and best collaboration, making her the most nominated artist in the show's history with 60 lifetime nods.

Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill and Miguel are some of the artists expected to take the stage to perform.

