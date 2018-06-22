(CNN)The annual BET Awards will celebrate the best in music, movies and sports on Sunday.
Jamie Foxx is set to host the ceremony for a second time.
Kendrick Lamar and Jay-Z will face off for album of the year, while Tiffany Haddish, Lupita Nyong'o and Taraji P. Henson are some of the women competing for best actress.
Beyoncé is nominated for best female R&B/pop artist and best collaboration, making her the most nominated artist in the show's history with 60 lifetime nods.
Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill and Miguel are some of the artists expected to take the stage to perform.
The BET Awards air Sunday at 8pm ET on BET.
See below for a full list of nominees.
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist Award
Beyoncé
SZA
H.E.R.
Rihanna
Kehlani
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist Award
Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Khalid
Daniel Caesar
Best Group Award
Migos
A Tribe Called Quest
N*E*R*D
Rae Sremmurd
Chloe x Halle
Best Collaboration Award
Bruno Mars f/Cardi B - "Finesse (Remix)"
DJ Khalid f/Rihanna and Bryson Tiller - "Wild Thoughts"
DJ Khalid f/Jay Z, Future & Beyoncé - "Top Off"
Cardi B f/21 Savage - "Bartier Cardi"
French Montana f/Swae Lee - "Unforgettable"
Kendrick Lamar f/Rihanna - "Loyalty"
Best Male Hip Hop Artist Award
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
DJ Khaled
Jay Z
J.Cole
Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
Dej Loaf
Rapsody
Video of the Year Award
Drake - "God's Plan"
Cardi B - "Bodak Yello"
Bruno Mars f/Cardi B - "Finesse (Remix)"
DJ Khaled f/Rihanna and Bryson Tiller - "Wild Thoughts"
Kendrick Lamar - "Humble" Migos f/Drake "Walk It Talk It"
Video Director of the Year Award
Benny Boom
Director X
Ava DuVernay
Chris Brown
Dave Meyers
Best New Artist Award
SZA
H.E.R.
Daniel Caesar
Gold
LinkA
Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Lecrae f/ Tory Kelly - "I'll Find You"
Snoop Dogg f/ B Slade - "Words Are Few"
Ledisi and Kirk Franklin - "If You Don't Mind"
Marvin Sapp - "Close"
Tasha Cobbs Leonard f/ Nicki Minaj - "I'm Getting Ready"
Best Actress Award
Tiffany Haddish
Lupita Nyong'o
Issa Rae
Angela Bassett
Letitia Wright
Taraji P. Henson
Best Actor Award
Chadwick Boseman
Michael B. Jordan
Donald Glover
Sterling K. Brown
Denzel Washington
Daniel Kaluuya
Young Stars Award
Yara Shahidi
Ashton Tyler
Caleb McLaughlin
Lonnie Chavis
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Best Movie Award
Black Panther
Girls Trip
A Wrinkle in Time
Detroit
Mudbound
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Serena Williams
Venus Williams
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Candace Parker
Elana Meyers Taylor
Sportsman of the Year Award
Stephen Curry
LeBron James
Kevin Durant
Dwyane Wade
Odell Beckham Jr.
Album of the Year Award
Kendrick Lamar - Damn
SZA - Ctrl
Jay Z - 4:44
Migos - Culture II
Kendrick Lamar and Various Artists - Black Panther: The Album
DJ Khaled - Grateful
BET Her Award
Janelle Monáe - "Django Jane"
Lizzo - "Water Me"
Mary J. Blige - "Strength of a Woman"
Remy Ma f/ Chris Brown - "Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown)"
Chloe x Halle - "The Kids Are Alright"
Leikeli47 - "2nd Fiddle"
Coca-Cola Viewers' Choice Award
SZA f/ Travis Scott - "Love Galore"
Cardi B - "Bodak Yellow"
Kendrick Lamar - "Humble"
Drake - "God's Plan"
Migos f/ Nicki Minaj and Cardi B - "MotorSport"
DJ Khaled f/ Rihanna and Bryson Tiller - "Wild Thoughts"
The Best International Act Award
Booba (FRANCE)
Cassper Nyovest (SA)
Dadju (FRANCE)
Davido (NIGERIA)
Distruction Boyz (SA)
Fally Ipupa (DR CONGO)
J Hus (UK)
NISKA (FRANCE)
Tiwa Savage (NIGERIA)
Stefflon Don (UK)
Stormzy (UK)