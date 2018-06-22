ABC rolls the dice, again, with Roseanne-free 'Roseanne'

(CNN) ABC rolled the dice on a new version of "Roseanne" with Roseanne Barr, and thanks to the star's unmanageable nature, wound up getting burned. After taking a principled stand by canceling the show because of Barr's racist tweets, the network has opted for another revival --a Roseanne-free "Roseanne," indicating its new priority is simply cutting its losses.

It's a bad idea, one that risks undercutting ABC's previous action, and despite Barr's blessing in a statement, could open a Pandora's box of new headaches.

By ordering "The Conners," a spinoff featuring other characters , ABC is clearly hoping it can retain a portion of the audience that made "Roseanne" the recently concluded TV season's breakout hit. But like the deal with Barr originally, the network might not have entirely thought through all the potential ramifications of striking such an agreement.

For starters, ABC is naïve if it thinks that cutting Barr out of the show will completely divorce her from the hoopla surrounding it. If the network received a hard lesson that being in the "Roseanne" business comes with its share of publicity heartburn, it's hard to imagine that she'll stay completely silent and spare them further Maalox moments as "The Conners" unspools.

Second, those who became convinced that Barr was punished for her politics -- and conspicuous support of President Trump -- will likely be irritated by this turn of events, eager to pounce on any sign of creeping liberalism in the show's profile. There are already signs that the spinoff will be divisive.

