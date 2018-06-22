An advanced fitness tracker on a budget? This top pick is less than half price

As part of an ongoing series, the CNN Underscored team showcases outstanding deals you can shop right now in the CNN Store. Each week, we feature a product we think you'll love. This week, we're highlighting the Striiv Fusion Activity & Sleep Tracker, $34.99, originally $79.99; store.cnn.com.

Sometimes the hardest part of adulting is keeping up with a structured routine. When schedules get hectic, it can take a while before we even notice that we've fallen off track. That's where it helps to have a wearable device that does the work for you.

The Striiv Fusion Activity & Sleep Tracker ($34.99, originally $79.99; store.cnn.com) keeps track of your progress in many areas of life. Not only does this sleek device deliver essential personal stats on your daily activity, including calories burned, distance traveled and minutes active, but it also tracks sleep, alerts you to incoming calls and more.

The best part is, this tracker is available at a fraction of the cost of many other wearables on the market. Originally $80, the device's retail price has been marked down to just $35. For some people who are already paying high prices for monthly gym memberships, the idea of spending an extra few hundred dollars on fitness accessories isn't so realistic. However, the affordable price of this model makes the added expense a whole lot more reasonable.

As an added plus, the lightweight design of this stylish wearable makes it an everyday tracker — meaning you'll get a ton of use out of it. The stainless steel clasp adjusts to comfortably fit the circumference of your wrist. And the battery life lasts up to five days, so you won't have to be constantly be taking it off to charge it.

The Striiv Fusion Activity & Sleep Tracker works with iOS 7.1 and later and with Android 4.3 and later, and requires Bluetooth 4.0 to sync. To read more about the required specs, head over to the CNN Store.