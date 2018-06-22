For one day only, score designer clothing on a budget with this massive online sale

July Fourth is right around the corner. And with it typically come outdoor parties, fireworks displays and waterfront vacations -- all of which call for outfits that suit your plans. If you're having a more low-key celebration with friends and family you might be looking to sport casual denim and a breezy blouse. If your plans are to jet off for some beachside R&R, you might be looking to pack a lightweight linen dress that can be worn straight from the surf to your dinner reservation.

No matter what your itinerary calls for, The Outnet has you covered. The site, which is best known for being a stellar place to score designer clothing at great deal, is hosting a massive 20% off sitewide sale from June 22 until June 25.

If you're not familiar with The Outnet, here's why we think it's a great place to shop:

Since the site's launch in April of 2009, it's been a go-to online destination for fashion-forward and price-conscious shoppers.

On The Outnet, you can find a diverse array of this season's trending designs from over 350 of the world's most recognized designers, such as Alexander Wang and Oscar de la Renta, for far less than the original price tag.

On all orders of $300 or more, you can enjoy free express delivery. And if you order before 10 a.m, you can even score same-day delivery in the Hamptons. That means you can enjoy your brand new outfits as soon as possible, even if you're on vacation.

Simply put, The Outnet makes purchasing designer goods more affordable and accessible.

The timing of the sale really couldn't be more perfect. From now until June 25, you'll be able to shop the summer clothing and accessories you've already been eyeing, for a fraction of the cost. So by the time your holiday plans and summer vacations roll around, your wardrobe will be completely ready.

To get your new summer wardrobe started, we've hand-picked some of our favorite pieces up for grabs. And to make your search easier, we've also broken it up by a number of popular summer occasions, backyard barbecues, wedding season, waterfront vacations and 9-to-5 workwear among them. For all the items below, you can take an additional 20% off the price shown by using the code TREATTWENTY at checkout. Alternatively, you can shop the entire sitewide sale here. One important note, the promotion is final sale and excludes "Just In" items.

But hurry, you've only got a few hours to cash in on all of these savings.

Note: The prices below reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.

Backyard Barbecue

1. Isabel Marant Etoile Dully Striped Open-Knit Tank ($70, originally $235; theoutnet.com); 2. J Brand 811 Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans ($84, originally $167; theoutnet.com) 3. Rosantica Gold-Tone Bead and Tassel Earrings ($89, originally $198; theoutnet.com); 4. Oliver Peoples Round-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Mirrored Sunglasses ($166, originally $475; theoutnet.com); 5. Australia Luxe Collective Lace-Up Leather Espadrilles ($84, originally $140; theoutnet.com)

Pool Party

1. Stella McCartney Wrap-Effect Swimsuit ($119, originally $255; theoutnet.com); 2. Miguelina Brinley Off-the-Shoulder Embroidered Cotton Coverup ($187, originally $375; theoutnet.com); 3. Sensi Studio Maxi Woven Toquilla Straw Tote ($170, originally $335; theoutnet.com); 4. MCQ Alexander McQueen Cat-Eye Eyelet-Embellished Acetate Sunglasses ($84, originally $169; theoutnet.com); 5. Iris & Ink Mila Suede Mules ($80, originally $135; theoutnet.com)

Beach Vacation

1. Iris & Ink Susie Cropped Striped Cotton and Linen-Blend Jumpsuit ($130; theoutnet.com); 2. Sensi Studio Two-Tone Wool-Felt Fedora ($74, originally $148; theoutnet.com); 3. Rosantica Nebbia Gold-Plated Freshwater Pearl Tassel Necklace ($149, originally $333; theoutnet.com); 4. Iris & Ink Jonah Metallic Leather Espadrille Slides ($65; theoutnet.com).

Summer Wedding

1. Iris & Ink Sasha Fluted Crepe Dress ($195; theoutnet.com); 2. Kenneth Jay Lane Gold-Tone Earrings ($18; theoutnet.com); 3. Iris & Ink Croc-Effect Leather Pouch ($42; theoutnet.com); 4. Schutz Nicolly Mirrored-Leather Mules ($79, originally $180; theoutnet.com).

Working 9 to 5

1. Iris & Ink Yana Ruffled Silk Blouse ($150; theoutnet.com); 2. Marni Crepe Mini Skirt ($154, originally $385; theoutnet.com); 3. Kenneth Jay Lane Gold-Tone Bracelet ($30; theoutnet.com); 4. Halston Heritage Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag ($198, originally $495; theoutnet.com); 5. Schutz Gilberta Floral-Print Leather Pumps ($68, originally $170; theoutnet.com).